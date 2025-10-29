Mazterpiece Communication Launches with Groundbreaking Facebook Live 'MazterCast©' on AI in PR

Mazterpiece founder and CEO Johnson JohnRose Mazterpiece logo

Industry Leaders from Florida, Canada, and The Bahamas Convene Virtually to Explore How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Public Relations

AI gives us remarkable efficiency, but the strategic thinking, relationship building, and emotional intelligence that define great PR work remain distinctly human skills” — Melissa Benhaim

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mazterpiece Communication, a cutting-edge communications consultancy, has officially launched with a special Facebook Live “MazterCast©” featuring industry leaders from across North America and the Caribbean.The high-impact conversation , “AI vs PR: The Future is Now,” featured public relations professionals and innovators discussing how artificial intelligence is transforming PR strategy, client engagement, and industry growth.Hosted by Mazterpiece Communication founder Johnson JohnRose, the panel included Melissa Benhaim, founder of Florida-based Benhaim PR; Andrew Blancette, vice president of data intelligence at ChangeMakers in Canada; Kristy Morris, director of digital innovation at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism; and Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace, principal partner at the Bedford Baker Group in The Bahamas.Founded by the former head of communication at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Johnson Johnrose—whose 40-year career has spanned journalism, crisis communication, internal communication and leadership and media training—Mazterpiece Communication is positioned to bridge the gap between traditional public relations and emerging AI-powered communications technology. The consultancy's mission centres on helping organisations craft compelling narratives whilst leveraging innovative tools to amplify their message and deepen audience engagement."The way organisations communicate with their stakeholders continues to evolve with AI being increasingly present" said JohnRose. "AI isn't replacing the human touch in public relations, it's enhancing our ability to connect more meaningfully, respond more swiftly, and create more personalised experiences. At Mazterpiece Communication, we're committed to helping brands navigate this transformation whilst maintaining the authenticity and strategic thinking that remain the cornerstone of exceptional communication."The Facebook Live MazterCast explored critical themes, including AI-driven media monitoring, automated content creation, sentiment analysis, and the ethical considerations surrounding AI adoption in communication. Panellists shared real-world insights on how AI tools are enabling PR professionals to identify emerging trends, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions that strengthen brand positioning and crisis response capabilities.A particularly timely segment addressed the Jamaican government's real-time response to Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds—the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's weather recording history.The panel examined how Jamaica's government deployed digital crisis communication strategies, including launching an official website to streamline relief efforts, combat misinformation, and allow citizens to upload photos of damage in real-time. The discussion also highlighted the challenges posed by AI-generated fake videos clogging social media feeds during the crisis —many created using OpenAI's Sora model—diverted attention from critical safety information.Research indicates that 35 per cent of global companies already use AI and half are planning to incorporate it in the coming year."AI gives us remarkable efficiency, but the strategic thinking, relationship building, and emotional intelligence that define great PR work remain distinctly human skills. The most successful communication professionals will be those who learn to collaborate with AI, not compete against it," Benhaim emphasised.Morris highlighted how public sector organisations can harness AI to enhance stakeholder engagement, whilst Vanderpool-Wallace explored the implications for Caribbean businesses seeking to expand their global reach. Blancette provided data-driven insights into how organisations can measure the impact of AI integration on communications effectiveness.The launch event represents Mazterpiece Communication's commitment to fostering industry dialogue and advancing professional development in an era of rapid technological change, said JohnRose.Mazterpiece Communication offers strategic counsel, media relations, content creation, crisis management, and digital communications services, with a particular focus on helping clients navigate the intersection of traditional PR principles and AI-enabled communications tools.ENDS________________________________________About Mazterpiece CommunicationMazterpiece Communication is a forward-thinking communications consultancy founded by Johnson Johnrose, an award-winning journalist and communications specialist with over 40 years of industry experience. Mazterpiece is dedicated to transforming reputation into competitive advantage. We craft distinctive narratives and strategic positioning that empower our clients to lead today whilst building foundations for tomorrow's success. For more information, visit www.mazterpiece.com Watch the Full DiscussionTo view the complete Facebook Live panel discussion on AI's impact on public relations, visit the Mazterpiece Communication Facebook page and join the conversation about the future of communications.• Website: mazterpiece.com• Visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and BlueSky• Follow the conversation using #AIinPR #PublicRelations #MazterpieceCommunication

