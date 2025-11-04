The University of Alabama Rocketry Association (ARA) and Valworx Announce Partnership for Liquid-Fueled Rocketry

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with The University of Alabama Rocketry Association (ARA) to supply actuated valves as part of ARA’s entry into competitions and Challenges led by their Research and Design Teams.

ARA dates back to 2015 when it was founded as The University of Alabama’s premier rocketry group. Since then it has grown to over 250 members and now consists of four separate design teams ranging from solid-fueled propulsion competition teams to liquid-fueled propulsion research teams.

“We are currently developing a state-of-the-art student-built, high impulse rocket engine using cryogenics and liquids with high flow. Valworx offers us products that allow us to overcome large challenges and integrate our system into a high-power liquid-fueled rocket similar to what you find in the industry today,” said Thomas Reichert, President, Alabama Rocketry Association.

ARA has previously used Valworx items for their liquid kerosene and liquid oxygen systems, in which they have performed half a dozen high-impulse hot-fires/full-duration engine tests. These tests have provided priceless data that has helped them move into a vertical configuration with a targeted launch to 25,000 feet within the next two years.

“We are proud to partner with Valworx and thrilled to use their actuated assemblies and valves in our experimental rocketry projects, specifically our liquid-fueled rocketry team!” said Thomas Reichert, President, Alabama Rocketry Association.

“Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders, and we wish the RRPL team much success,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers’ expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com, follow us on Twitter (@valworxvalves), and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves.

About The University of Alabama Rocketry Association

Alabama Rocketry Association is a student organization at the University of Alabama dedicated to providing world-class collegiate engineering experiences for students by competing in national and international rocketry competitions. Founded in 2015, ARA has grown to more than 250 members from across the College of Engineering and other academic disciplines. ARA designs, builds, and flies solid and liquid-fueled rockets with an emphasis on hands-on, real-world learning and professional development.

For more information, visit https://www.alabamarocketry.org/.

