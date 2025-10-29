Proven ROI Launches Seamless ServiceTitan and HubSpot Integration to Drive Growth and ROI

Service companies boost revenue and efficiency with Proven ROI’s new ServiceTitan–HubSpot integration for automation and real ROI.

We built this integration to give service companies speed, visibility, and proof of ROI from every customer interaction.” — John Cronin, Founder & CEO, Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven ROI, a HubSpot Gold Partner and leader in marketing automation and CRM integration, today announced the launch of its ServiceTitan –HubSpot Integration, a powerful new solution that unites operations, marketing, and sales data to help service companies achieve measurable growth and ROI through automation.Built specifically for plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roofing, and other field-service professionals, the new integration gives companies a unified platform that connects ServiceTitan’s operational power with HubSpot’s marketing and CRM capabilities. The result: faster response times, stronger customer relationships, and a clear line of sight from lead to invoice.“Service businesses depend on speed and visibility,” said John Cronin, Founder and CEO of Proven ROI. “By connecting ServiceTitan and HubSpot, we’ve created a single system that automates outreach, tracks revenue in real time, and proves the ROI of every marketing dollar.”Solving the Disconnect Between Marketing and OperationsFor years, field-service companies have juggled multiple systems—one for dispatching jobs, another for managing leads, and yet another for tracking campaigns. Proven ROI’s integration eliminates that fragmentation by syncing data instantly between the two most important platforms in the industry.- Through a secure, bidirectional API, the ServiceTitan–HubSpot Integration enables:- Real-time customer and job sync so teams always see accurate data- Automated follow-ups triggered by job completion, quotes, or missed calls- 360-degree customer views combining service, marketing, and billing info- Campaign ROI tracking tied to actual revenue, not assumptions- Predictive insights into lead sources, repeat customers, and booking trendsThis connection empowers marketing, sales, and service departments to work from the same live dataset, turning what used to be manual coordination into automated efficiency.Proven Efficiency and Measurable ResultsEarly adopters of the integration report dramatic performance improvements within weeks of implementation:- 35% faster lead response times- 28% higher booking rates through automated email and SMS follow-ups- 42% increase in repeat business via service-reminder campaign- 15% fewer admin hours per technician each weekThese results highlight how real-time automation improves not only marketing outcomes but also technician utilization and customer satisfaction.“Every minute a technician isn’t in the field is lost revenue,” Cronin explained. “This integration gives that time back. It’s about turning process waste into profit.”Key Features Designed for Service-Industry Success- End-to-End Automation: From lead capture to job completion, HubSpot workflows trigger actions automatically within ServiceTitan.- Revenue Attribution: Every marketing campaign is tied to real revenue inside HubSpot analytics.- Role-Based Access: Secure data sharing across departments without risking compliance.- Custom Dashboards: Owners and executives can see marketing ROI, team performance, and customer lifetime value at a glance.- AI-Ready Architecture: Built for future AI-driven service predictions and customer scoring.Together, these capabilities transform how service businesses engage customers and measure success.Security, Compliance, and ReliabilityBecause Proven ROI works with regulated and enterprise-scale clients, data protection was a top priority during development. The integration uses encrypted API communication, OAuth 2.0 authentication, and adheres to SOC 2 and ISO compliance standards.This means service companies, from independent contractors to national franchises—can safely automate their operations while protecting sensitive customer data.Proven ROI’s Advantage as a HubSpot Gold PartnerAs a recognized HubSpot Gold Partner, Proven ROI delivers more than just integration. Its certified team provides strategic guidance, implementation, and ongoing optimization to ensure every workflow produces measurable outcomes.The company’s deep background in CRM strategy, marketing automation, and operational analytics allows clients to unlock the full potential of their technology investments, without the complexity of managing multiple vendors.“Our goal isn’t to sell software it’s to prove ROI,” Cronin said. “By bridging ServiceTitan and HubSpot, we’re turning disconnected tools into an intelligent growth engine for service businesses.”Early Success StoriesRegional HVAC ContractorAfter connecting ServiceTitan and HubSpot through Proven ROI, the company reduced manual lead entry by 90% and cut average response time from 50 minutes to 15. Within three months, revenue per technician grew 24%.National Franchise GroupA home-service franchisor deployed the integration across 30 locations, automating lead routing and follow-ups. The result: $1.3 million in new revenue and a 25% lift in job booking rates—without adding staff.These outcomes illustrate the power of uniting marketing and field operations under one connected system.Looking AheadThe ServiceTitan–HubSpot Integration marks another milestone in Proven ROI’s mission to connect business platforms that drive measurable growth. Following successful launches in mortgage, financial, and service industries, the company plans to release additional automation layers including:- AI-driven lead-scoring models to identify high-value service opportunities- Cross-platform KPI dashboards combining dispatch and marketing analytics- Predictive maintenance and scheduling automations powered by HubSpot workflowsEach enhancement is designed to help service businesses scale faster, operate smarter, and maximize lifetime customer value.About Proven ROIProven ROI is an Austin-based marketing technology and automation firm helping companies achieve measurable growth through intelligent systems. The company specializes in CRM strategy, HubSpot integration, and ROI-focused automation.As a HubSpot Gold Partner, Proven ROI partners with industries including mortgage lending, home services, and financial technology to create connected ecosystems that drive results. Its latest innovation—the ServiceTitan–HubSpot Integration—empowers service companies to unify their operations, marketing, and analytics under one platform.For more information, visit www.ProvenROI.com or contact media@provenroi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.