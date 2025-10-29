OSCE Head of Mission Visits Travnik and Zenica

Travnik/Zenica, 29 October 2025 – The Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, visited Central Bosnia Canton (CBC) and Zenica-Doboj Canton (ZDC) to strengthen co-operation with relevant stakeholders.

In Travnik, Ambassador Holtzapple met CBC Prime Minister Tahir Lendo and Travnik Mayor Kenan Dautović to discuss inclusive governance promoting greater social cohesion and increasing anti-corruption efforts. He also met CBC Minister of Education Bojan Domić to exchange views on curriculum reform and the introduction of student-centered learning, while emphasizing ongoing support for schools, teachers, and students.

Meetings with CBC Minister of Interior Feliks Vidović and Police Commissioner Ibrahim Klisura focused on strengthening public safety, enhancing police co-operation, and combatting illegal firearms circulation.

In Zenica, Ambassador Holtzapple met ZDC Prime Minister Nezir Pivić to discuss governance, education reform, and anti-corruption measures, expressing the Mission's support for accountable, citizen-focused institutions. He also met ZDC Anti-Corruption Office Secretary Dževad Fejzić to highlight progress, exchange views on challenges, and underline OSCE support for professional, independent anti-corruption efforts.

The visit highlighted the OSCE Mission's ongoing commitment to fostering transparent, accountable, and citizen-focused institutions, supporting inclusive education, and promoting resilient communities across Bosnia and Herzegovina.