HIP Video Promo Presents: Kerry Kenny Band premieres new music video ‘Pining Time (Remix)’ on EssentiallyPop.com

Kerry Kenny Band Turns Manhattan Dawn into High-Speed Anthem

PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At sunrise in Manhattan, most of New York is still half asleep. Kerry Kenny isn’t. In the new “Pining Time (Remix)” video, she’s already in motion—bolting through Hell’s Kitchen, darting down St. Mark’s Place, high-fiving Spider-Man in Times Square, and racing joggers in Central Park. It’s not a performance staged for cameras; it’s a full-tilt love letter to a city that only reveals itself at full speed.

That urgency defines Kerry Kenny Band, a group built on movement, invention, and the refusal to coast. Fronted by singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kerry Kenny, the band is known for a fearless mix of rock, folk, punk, and Celtic influence—a sound shaped as much by her Irish-American roots as by years spent touring and teaching around the world. Based in Pennsylvania but fueled by a global perspective, Kerry Kenny Band has earned a reputation for high-energy shows and unfiltered storytelling that bridges continents as easily as it crosses genres.

For Kenny, who has performed across Europe and Asia, “Pining Time (Remix)” also serves as a bridge to her international fans. It’s a chance to reveal the raw, unfiltered New York that shaped her artistry—the version seen only by those moving fast enough to catch it. The song’s relentless rhythm mirrors that spirit: a race against time, against fatigue, against standing still. With its worldwide release through Sony Orchard, “Pining Time (Remix)” marks a bold new chapter for Kerry Kenny Band—an anthem for motion, endurance, and creative fearlessness.

Their latest release, “Pining Time (Remix),” reimagines the title track from their 2023 album with sharper edges and renewed urgency. Re-released globally through Sony Orchard, the single surges with the drive of a city morning—alive, restless, and impossible to contain. Conceived by Kenny and co-directed with drummer Mark Grasso, the video channels the kinetic chaos of the cult-classic Run Lola Run while grounding it squarely in New York’s concrete reality. “I wanted to show the city as I experienced it,” Kenny explains. “Not the postcard version, but the rush of being alive inside it.”

Shot guerrilla-style at dawn, the video traded film crews for spontaneity. Kenny ran through real streets—past cabs, bodegas, and empty intersections—capturing the strange calm before the city erupts into motion. Every frame pulses with that momentum: sneakers striking pavement, sunlight glancing off windows, a heartbeat chasing the beat. Fans can watch “Pining Time (Remix)” now and follow Kerry Kenny Band across all platforms for more music, videos, and upcoming tour announcements. Because slowing down just isn’t part of their plan.

More Kerry Kenny Band at HIP Video Promo

More Kerry Kenny Band on EssentiallyPop

More Kerry Kenny Band on their website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.