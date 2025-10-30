Growing Indiana Company Bee Mortgage Welcomes Brian Catron as Director of Business Development

Brian Catron Joins Bee Mortgage As Director Of Business Development

Following $2.5M+ Seed round and years of double-digit growth, Bee Mortgage makes strategic business development hire to expand Indiana market.

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warsaw, Indiana – October 29 - Bee Mortgage , a fast-growing Indiana mortgage company known for instant, fully verified pre-approvals, low rates and 8-day closings, is thrilled to announce Brian Catron, our largest investor, as the new director of business development following his recent retirement from a successful 20-year career in agricultural insurance sales.As someone who has bought and sold numerous homes, in addition to founding and successfully scaling and exiting multiple businesses, Brian has established himself as a business development expert. Brian has raised millions of dollars in venture funds, ran a company that generated 8-figure revenues, and exited companies generating a 24x ROI.“Brian is the best brand ambassador I’ve ever met and I’ve been trying to get him to come work with us for a long time. Thankfully, that time is now. The timing couldn’t be better as he’ll help us make a big push into new partnerships, cap raises, and states before rates drop and the market gets hot next year,” Curtis Wood, Bee Founder & CEO stated.Curtis went on to share that, “as a board member and trusted advisor to Bee leadership, Brian has brought a lot of experience that has helped us run Bee more efficiently. Under his strategic guidance we've doubled revenues three years in a row and grew in a difficult market that put many other mortgage companies out of business.”Immediately grasping the market potential of Bee's soon to be released iOS mobile app, Brian said, “An app that makes getting a mortgage easier, cheaper, and faster is a winner. I’ve been on the buying side of the transaction many times, and getting a mortgage has gotten worse and more expensive. Bee’s technology and service are game changers. The timing for Bee could not be better, which is why I backed it with my money, and now, my time.”To learn more about Bee Mortgage App, please visit: www.Beemortgageapp.com About Bee Mortgage AppFounded by mortgage and AI/blockchain experts, Bee is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar housing market with a new mobile mortgage app built with the latest AI and blockchain tech. App to be live in the App Store soon. By automating key data driven processes, Bee Mortgage App aims to lower the cost of getting a mortgage, thus making homeownership affordable to those getting priced out of the housing market. Bee has raised $2.5M+ in capital and doubled revenues for three consecutive years. Bee Mortgage is currently hiring experienced Loan Officers to assist in their expanding Indiana market. Earn up to 150bps on conventional and VA, 175bps on FHA and USDA. Bee Mortgage offers a loan for just about anything, including spec financing, blanket loans and many other non-QM loans. With up to 25% down payment assistance available and proprietary origination software and processes, Bee Mortgage borrowers can compete with cash buyers and win. With fully verified pre-approvals, low rates, and 8-day closings, Bee Mortgage is quickly becoming the go-to company for home purchases and refinances.Media Contact:Brittany PercivalM (812) 343 - 7601Brittany@beemortgageapp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.