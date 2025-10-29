Citron Hennessey Psychotherapy Announces Grand Opening of Their New Therapy Office in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

Citron Hennessey Therapy Office Citron Hennessey Logo

Citron Hennessey Psychotherapy, a leading NYC therapy practice for individuals and couples, proudly announces its relocation to a new, expanded space.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citron Hennessey Psychotherapy, a leading private therapy practice serving individuals and couples throughout New York City and beyond, is proud to announce the relocation of its Manhattan office to a newly designed space in the heart of the iconic Flatiron District.

Now located at 37 W 20th St, 4th Floor #407, New York, NY 10011, the new office reflects Citron Hennessey’s ongoing commitment to providing compassionate, accessible mental health care in a warm and intentionally crafted environment. Conveniently positioned between Chelsea, Union Square, and Midtown, the Flatiron space offers clients a private, calming setting with easy access to major subway lines, making in-person therapy more seamless and comfortable than ever.

What Clients Can Expect from the New Flatiron Location:

- A thoughtfully designed office environment crafted for comfort, safety, and emotional openness

- Easy access from multiple subway lines and central Manhattan neighborhoods

- Expanded capacity for one-on-one therapy, couples counseling, and specialized treatment modalities

- A continuing commitment to both in-person and virtual therapy to meet clients wherever they are

This move represents another step forward in Citron Hennessey’s mission: to destigmatize therapy, empower emotional well-being, and create an inclusive space where clients can explore deeper self-understanding.

Location Information:

37 W 20th St, 4th Floor #407, New York, NY 10011

Learn more or book an appointment: https://www.privatetherapy.com/

About Citron Hennessey Psychotherapy

Founded with the belief that therapy should be both accessible and transformative, Citron Hennessey Psychotherapy offers a full range of mental health services for individuals and couples navigating anxiety, depression, stress, life transitions, trauma, relationship challenges, and more. With a team of licensed therapists and a client-first philosophy, the practice continues to set the standard for compassionate, effective care in New York City and through secure teletherapy nationwide.

