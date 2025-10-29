Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read Calls on Oregonians to Make a Plan to Vote

The November 4th Special Election is less than one week away, and Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is urging voters across the state to make a plan to return their ballots on time.

“Election Day is almost here, Oregon! This is your chance to shape the future of your community,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “When Oregonians vote, their government has to listen. Your vote has a big impact on how important issues for our schools, libraries, public safety, and more are decided—it matters. Don’t wait. Make a plan right now to drop off or mail your ballot today.”

Voters can return their ballot to any secure, 24-hour Official Ballot Drop Site or mail it in using the enclosed return envelope - no postage required. Ballots must be in a drop box or postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 4th to be counted.

With less than a week until election day, voters living more than 50 miles from the United States Postal Service (USPS) Processing and Distribution Center in Portland are encouraged to drop their ballot at an Official Ballot Drop Site instead of mailing it in to ensure their vote gets counted.

Due to changes at USPS, ballots mailed in after October 30th may not receive a postmark on time. Voters who still want to mail in their ballot can take it to a local USPS office and request a manual postmark no later than Election Day, November 4th.

Voters who live in a district that is holding an election and have yet to receive their ballot should call their county election office immediately. The last day counties can mail out a ballot to any voter who has not yet received one is 5 days before the election. After that, voters will have to get ballots in person at their local election office.

More than one million Oregonians have the opportunity to vote on local issues that directly impact their daily lives, including:

Bonds to improve the safety and security of buildings and classrooms in the Lake Oswego and West Linn-Wilsonville School Districts.

An increase to the transient lodging tax in the City of Medford.

Dozens of levies that would affect your local taxes and provide funding for public safety, parks, libraries, and community centers.

Not every county is holding a special election. Voters will have only been mailed a ballot if they are eligible to vote for a contest on the ballot in their county.

The following counties have a special election this November:

In Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state, and at least 16 years old to register to vote. Oregonians must be 18 years old by Election Day to cast a ballot.

For more information, visit our website: OregonVotes.gov.