Averi Launches AI Marketing Workspace to End the Chaos of Modern Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing is broken--and Averi wants to fix it. Today, Averi, the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Zack Holland, officially launches its AI Marketing Workspace, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to bring clarity, speed, and cohesion to a notoriously fragmented marketing ecosystem.In an industry where teams drown in disconnected tools and endless handoffs, Averi offers a radically streamlined solution. Built on Synapse, Averi’s proprietary AI system for marketing cognition, the platform lets users move seamlessly from strategy to execution--whether flying solo, co-piloting with AI, or collaborating with expert marketers.“We’ve entered an era where more time is spent managing the process than marketing the product,” said Holland. “Averi is built to change that—giving teams the power to turn ideas into impact, fast.”With three flexible modes--AI + You, AI + You + Experts, and AI + Experts--Averi adapts to how teams want to work, not the other way around. Early adopters include fast-scaling startups, performance-driven agencies, and growth teams tired of burning hours and budget on misaligned execution.The launch marks a pivotal moment for marketing leaders seeking speed without sacrificing quality, and cohesion without complexity.About AveriAveri is the AI Marketing Workspace transforming how marketing gets done. Founded by Zack Holland and based in New York, Averi empowers teams to Think → Create → Execute → Scale in one unified platform—without friction, fragmentation, or compromise. Learn more at Averi.ai.Media ContactThe Scarlet Agencyjbj@thescarletagency.com

