Go Study Now Launches Free, Ad-Free Study App for South Africa’s Matric Students

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As matric finals begin across the country, a new South African study app is giving learners a calm, focused space to prepare—free from the usual digital clutter. Go Study Now is free, ad-free, and designed specifically for South Africa’s classrooms, subjects and study realities.With nearly 900,000 candidates writing nationwide this year—and 77,442 in the Western Cape alone—the need for simple, accessible study tools has never been greater.Founder Tariq Rufino began with one question: What if the best thing we offer young people is respect for their time?“We built Go Study Now to give South Africa’s youth a study space that is free, ad-free and kind to their focus. No noise. Just progress,” says Rufino. “In a world that tries to monetise every second of attention, we chose not to. Learning should feel like a public good, not a slot for ads.”Study That Feels Like Progress, Not PressureGo Study Now meets learners where they already are—on their phones—using gentle game elements to make revision feel like steady progress. Streaks, badges and leaderboards celebrate consistency, not screen time. There are no ads, pop-ups or tricks, just clear questions and feedback that build confidence.“Games are just feedback loops,” adds Rufino. “We borrowed the helpful parts to keep learners in rhythm and left out the rest. Points celebrate effort, not addiction. The goal is belief, not burnout.”What’s Inside the AppThe app turns South Africa’s CAPS curriculum and past papers into quick, image-rich quizzes. Learners can select topics, practice questions, and review explanations in minutes. It also includes Self-Exam mode for timed past papers, NBT practice for AQL and MAT, and K53 preparation for learner’s licenses.Built for Real South African ConditionsGo Study Now is light on data, supports offline use, and works smoothly on shared or older devices. This design reflects the realities of South African students—where data costs and load shedding still challenge consistent access.Creators and CommunityLocal content creators have joined the initiative through the Matric One Breath Challenge, encouraging students with short messages of support. Influencers such as Jayden Lee Thomas and Craig Junior have lent their voices to inspire calm and consistency during exams.Early AdoptionSince its soft launch, the app has reached number 8 on the iOS App Store in South Africa and continues to gain traction. Learners are using it to review weak topics, simulate papers, and even take short K53 quizzes to refresh their minds between subjects.“If one honest notification or one clean screen helps a learner take a step, and then another tomorrow, we’re doing our job,” says Rufino.Why Free and Ad-Free Matters“Free and ad-free” is not just a tagline—it’s a core product decision. Removing pop-ups and monetized distractions helps students maintain focus during critical study sessions.Go Study Now is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

