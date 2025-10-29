The Chinese Crystal Ball Explores Fate, Fortune, and the Price of Knowing the Future

Cover of The Chinese Crystal Ball by Dr. Pelham K. Mead III

In his spellbinding new novel, Dr. Pelham K. Mead III fuses mystery, mythology, and modern suspense in a timeless tale about destiny and human desire.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Dr. Pelham K. Mead III returns with a captivating new work, The Chinese Crystal Ball, a thought-provoking novel that explores the age-old question of predetermination—and the consequences of seeing one’s own future. Seamlessly blending cultural mysticism, historical intrigue, and urban adventure, Dr. Mead delivers a story that is as thrilling as it is philosophically rich.

Set in modern-day New York City, the story follows John Cardomen, a young Irish stockbroker whose ambition blinds him to the dangers of his own curiosity. While browsing an antique shop in Greenwich Village, John purchases a mysterious Chinese crystal ball from the ancient Chin Dynasty, rumored to hold magical powers. Ignoring the shopkeeper’s warning, John soon discovers that the crystal can reveal visions of his future—visions that he cannot resist exploiting.

What begins as fascination quickly spirals into obsession. As John’s fortunes soar through his use of foresight to manipulate the stock market, his life begins to unravel. When members of the notorious Flying Dragons Gang learn of his secret, John is thrust into a perilous battle between greed, destiny, and survival.

Dr. Mead masterfully explores humanity’s timeless desire to control fate, posing a haunting question: is foreknowledge a blessing—or a curse? Through John’s moral struggle, The Chinese Crystal Ball delves into the duality of ambition and humility, success and surrender, choice and consequence.

“Human beings are obsessed with knowing what’s next,” says Dr. Mead. “But if you could see your future—the pain, the joy, the endings—would you change it, or let it happen as it should? That’s the heart of this story.”

Rich with atmosphere, suspense, and philosophical depth, The Chinese Crystal Ball draws readers into a moral labyrinth that transcends time and culture. It’s a compelling exploration of destiny, chance, and the human condition—one that lingers long after the final page.

The Chinese Crystal Ball is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/2WLWiNM

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.