DeSanto Clinics Expands Addiction Treatment for Veterans in Huntington Beach - Where Science Meets Humanity in Recovery

Female medical provider consulting with veteran patient during compassionate addiction treatment session in Orange County Smiling veteran in Army shirt participating in group therapy session for addiction treatment in Orange County Woman embracing veteran family member in emotional reunion showing support for addiction recovery Dr. Joe DeSanto, founder of DeSanto Clinics, physician-led addiction treatment for Orange County veterans and first responders

Physician-led addiction treatment now available for Orange County's veterans, firefighters, police, and EMTs struggling with trauma and substance abuse.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As addiction rates continue to climb among veterans and first responders in Orange County, DeSanto Clinics, a physician-led addiction medicine practice founded by Dr. Joe DeSanto, today announced an expanded treatment initiative designed specifically for those who serve and protect. The new program brings discreet, evidence-based care to veterans, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs who face the unique pressures of life on the front line and often, the hidden cost of trauma.“Too many first responders and veterans are silently struggling,” said Dr. DeSanto, who combines his own lived experience in recovery with more than 25 years of medical practice. “They’re the ones who run toward the chaos, but when they need help, they hesitate; worried about their job, their reputation, or being misunderstood by people who’ve never walked in their boots. That’s what we’re here to change.”A Safe Harbor for Those Who ServeBased in Huntington Beach, California, DeSanto Clinics offers a modern addiction medicine model that treats substance use as a medical condition, not a moral failure. The practice provides outpatient, physician-led treatment for alcohol, opioids, stimulants, and prescription medications, using Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), trauma-informed therapy , and holistic care tailored to each individual.The expanded Veteran and First Responder Recovery Program is built around four pillars:1. Discreet, judgment-free access to care -- private, outpatient visits with no group sessions or exposure risk.2. Trauma-informed medical treatment -- addressing PTSD, anxiety, depression, and burnout alongside substance use.3. Evidence-based medication options -- including Suboxone, Vivitrol, and customized MAT protocols.4. Continuity of care -- ongoing, relationship-based medical support designed for long-term stability, not just short-term detox.For veterans, TRICARE and private insurance reimbursement are supported, with concierge guidance for claims.The Human Side of Science -- What makes DeSanto Clinics stand apart is its origin story. After overcoming addiction himself, Dr. DeSanto built a clinic that rejects shame-based treatment models and embraces individualized medical care rooted in both science and empathy.“We treat addiction the way we’d treat diabetes or heart disease -- through data, compassion, and consistency,” said DeSanto. “But just as importantly, we treat people with the respect they deserve. Our job is to help them recover their health—and their sense of self.”A Rising Need in Orange CountyRecent data show rising substance use and mental health concerns among first responders and veterans in Southern California. A 2024 study by the University of Southern California Center for Health Reporting found that more than 30% of first responders reported using alcohol or prescription medication to cope with stress, while veteran overdose deaths in Orange County increased by over 20% in the past three years.“Behind every badge, every uniform, there’s a person carrying invisible weight,” said Angelina Gripp, LCSW, psychotherapist at DeSanto Clinics. “Our work is to make sure they don’t have to carry it alone anymore.”Accessible. Confidential. Real.The new program accepts adult patients statewide via telemedicine, with in-person appointments available in Huntington Beach and across Orange County.Care is personalized, discreet, and often integrated into clients’ existing medical routines—helping them recover without putting their lives or careers on hold.DeSanto Clinics isn’t a rehab. It’s a sustainable model for long-term recovery, led by physicians who understand that addiction doesn’t define a person—it challenges them to rebuild.About DeSanto ClinicsFounded by Dr. Joe DeSanto, a board-certified physician and addiction medicine specialist with lived experience in recovery, DeSanto Clinics provides modern, stigma-free treatment for substance use disorders. Combining evidence-based medicine with empathy, the practice offers outpatient care, medication-assisted treatment, and long-term recovery support for professionals, veterans, and first responders across California.Media Contact:Branding | Marketing | Advertising - Digital Marketing & SEOBoost your brand with expert Digital Marketing, Website Development, SEO, and Social Media Marketing—all in one powerful strategy. Healthcare Marketing For Practices.Written byBMA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.