Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl

Cupid Guitar Cupid Guitars Logo

15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar

Shaped in a unique heart design, it can be raised higher so arms can reach the strings easier through the middle while achieving proper chord placement more proficiently.” — Alli Cazaam Nelson

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing a new design for Acoustic-Electric Guitars. The lightweight design ensures both versatility and comfort. Perfect for straight acoustic functionality. Versatile enough for electric mode, featuring a custom Barcus-Berry LX4 pickup tuner system for superior acoustic tone when plugged in. And finally, Mother of Pearl (MOP) fretboard inlays and gold tuners and trim to set this guitar above all others. Designed by a 15-year-old girl named Alli Cazaam Nelson.Alli has designed this guitar out of necessity. She needed a more lightweight, comfortable instrument for girls (and boys) to use that didn't require so much elbow contact on the body while playing. Shaped in a unique heart design, it can be raised higher so arms can reach the strings easier through the middle while achieving proper chord placement more proficiently.You can expect great things ahead from this upcoming teen pop star/entrepreneur/inventor, since her father invented one of the most iconic guitars in rock history, and his legacy continues to influence music generations across the globe.Her 16th birthday is this Friday, October 31, and she is set to release her third studio album soon entitled, "AC3: Origins" - a new triple album set. Alli was signed to a record label at age 12.Alli is actively looking for guitar stores across the world that would be interested in carrying her "Cupid" brand. More variations of colors will be available soon with affordable prices for all.

