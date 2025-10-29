KFSHRC Deepens Innovation and Biotherapeutics Partnerships on Day Three of the Global Health Exhibition 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On day three of the Global Health Exhibition 2025, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) signed a series of agreements at its pavilion, underscoring its commitment to high-impact partnerships that drive innovation, medical education, and biotherapeutics, aligned with its vision to be the provider of choice in specialized care.To strengthen its role as a national reference center for biotherapies, KFSHRC signed an agreement with Roche to improve spending efficiency and stabilize supply chains for high-value biologic medicines, giving patients local access to advanced treatments that meet the highest quality standards. A framework agreement with Kite will expand the availability of advanced immunotherapies within KFSHRC facilities, reducing referrals abroad and improving cost efficiency.KFSHRC also signed an MoU with US-based CellCo to accelerate AI- and bioengineering-enabled therapies, including a clinical study involving heparin, the first biologic anticoagulant, alongside collaboration on novel treatments for cancer, immune conditions, and chronic neurological disorders. An MoU with US-based Kopra Bio aims to speed the development and localization of manufacturing for innovative therapies and highlights the intent to explore a value-based partnership model that includes in-kind contributions from KFSHRC in exchange for equity participation at Kopra Bio.In genomics, KFSHRC entered a framework agreement with Al-Jeel Medical to deploy advanced gene-sequencing in diagnostics and research. The work includes specialized panels in oncology, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics to pinpoint disease-causing genetic factors and support personalized treatment plans that improve outcomes and quality of life.KFSHRC also signed an MoU with Novartis covering clinical studies, patient support programs, continuing medical education, and innovative therapies. The agreement includes establishing a Center of Excellence for radioligand therapy and advanced nuclear medicine to transfer know-how and localize cutting-edge technologies for difficult-to-treat cancers, expanding access to the latest global treatments within the Kingdom.To build local talent, an MoU with LEORON will deliver innovative training and professional development programs that embed global best practices and strengthen the competitiveness of Saudi healthcare professionals.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

