Perfect Storage Extends Free Pickup Promotion Across Select NYC Neighborhoods Following Strong Customer Demand

Full-Service Storage in NYC Perfect Moving Trucks Perfect Moving & Storage Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

After the success of its previous promotion, Perfect Storage extends its free pickup offer for another month in Midtown East, Sutton Place, Turtle Bay, and LIC.

The response from our clients was incredible. New Yorkers loved how easy it was to book, store, and manage their items without lifting a finger. Extending the offer was the natural next step.” — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following overwhelming customer response and high demand, Perfect Storage , the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving , has announced a one-month extension of its free pickup promotion for select NYC neighborhoods. The offer remains available in Midtown East, Sutton Place, and Turtle Bay in Manhattan, and Long Island City in Queens.Originally launched as a limited-time promotion, the initiative received exceptional feedback from customers who appreciated the simplicity, professionalism, and affordability of Perfect Storage’s full-service approach.“The response from our clients was incredible,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving. “New Yorkers loved how easy it was to book, store, and manage their items without lifting a finger. Extending the offer was the natural next step.”The promotion allows customers in eligible neighborhoods to enjoy free pickup on select full-service storage plans, with Perfect Storage managing the entire process — from doorstep pickup and professional packing to secure placement in climate-controlled facilities.Each item is carefully labeled, inventoried, and stored in 24/7-monitored, temperature-regulated facilities for maximum security and protection. The service also includes eco-friendly Perfect Crates and sustainable packing materials, aligning with the company’s environmental standards.To make planning even easier, customers can use the Perfect Storage Cost Calculator at www.myperfectstorage.com to get a personalized storage quote in minutes. The online tool provides instant pricing estimates, helping New Yorkers compare plans and book pickups with confidence.With a 5.0-star reputation and 100% satisfaction guarantee, Perfect Storage continues to set the bar for service, convenience, and care in NYC’s storage industry.To book a free pickup or calculate your storage costs, visit www.myperfectstorage.com About Perfect StoragePerfect Storage is the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving, offering climate-controlled, secure, and fully managed storage solutions throughout New York City. With professional pickup and delivery, sustainable practices, and a convenient online cost calculator, Perfect Storage helps customers store and retrieve belongings effortlessly.About Perfect MovingFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving is NYC’s most trusted moving company, providing residential, commercial, and long-distance moving along with eco-conscious packing and storage services. Known for professionalism, transparency, and a perfect 5.0-star rating, Perfect Moving continues to lead the tri-state area in innovation and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.