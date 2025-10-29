Heartland Invitational Tournament Kicks Off with Girls Weekend

Heartland Soccer

Teams will travel across the midwest to compete in one of the largest tournaments in the United States

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Soccer Association, the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the United States, will kick off its annual Heartland Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 1, with the Girls Weekend. More than 250 teams will compete at both the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex.Teams from across the Kansas City metro and several surrounding states will participate, generating an estimated $5.46 million in economic impact for the region.“The Heartland Invitational continues to be one of the most anticipated soccer events in the Midwest,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer. “As the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the nation, we’re proud to bring together so many players and families to close out the fall season. The energy, competition and community support make this event truly special.”All matches at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will be live streamed through VidSport, featuring the world’s largest fixed AI camera network at a soccer-specific facility. Fans can watch games live or on demand from any device and access player highlights for recruitment and game review.Media coverage is encouraged throughout the weekend. Matches begin Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and continue through Sunday evening.For more information about the Heartland Soccer Tournament Series, visit www.heartlandsoccer.net About Heartland Soccer AssociationHeartland Soccer, the largest youth soccer league in the United States, boasts an impressive roster of more than 2,700 league teams and 3,700 tournament teams annually. With a staggering count of 100,000 youth soccer players, 4,000 coaches, and 2,000 active referees, Heartland Soccer Association has established itself as a prominent organization since its inception in 1977. Starting with 600 players, the association has expanded its reach to encompass teams from 16 states and international participants, offering both league play and tournaments. For further details, please visit www.heartlandsoccer.net Heartland Soccer extends a range of opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Partnerships serve as integral members in nurturing an ever-growing soccer family within the community. Sponsorship not only amplifies brand visibility for businesses but also directly contributes to the development of Kansas City's youth through soccer. To explore sponsorship options, kindly reach out to Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations, at bridgette@heartlandsoccer.net.About VidSportVidSport creates best of class streaming game coverage. VidSport works to connect families and help archive games, sports and memories. Equipped with state-of-the-art cameras integrated with artificial intelligence technology, soccer enthusiasts can now enjoy the excitement of matches from the convenience of their own devices. Our mission is to expand sports coverage so families and fans will never miss a game. For more information, please visit https://vidsport.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.