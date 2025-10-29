MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE IN LAW’ BY SAN DIEGO BUSINESS JOURNAL

Timothy Daley JP Teague

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that the San Diego Business Journal has recognized Partners Timothy J. Daley and John Paul Teague as “Leaders of Influence in Law 2025” in a special feature.“We are proud to see Tim and John Paul recognized for their hard work and contributions to San Diego’s legal landscape,” says Co-Managing Partner Richard Galofaro. “Their talent, dedication and expertise exemplify the excellence that defines our firm.”Tim chairs the firm’s Litigation Practice Group. “With a practice spanning complex business disputes, real estate conflicts, partnership dissolutions, creditor rights, IP matters, Proposition 65 actions, and corporate transactions, Daley is trusted by clients facing their most challenging disputes in state and federal courts and in arbitration and mediation,” states the profile. “Daley is a powerhouse litigator and strategic advisor with more than three decades of experience, distinguished in both labor and employment law.”Recently, Mr. Daley was also recognized in the 2026 edition of “Best Lawyers in America.” Tim is also a member of the "Million Dollar Advocates Forum" one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements and is limited to fewer than 1% of lawyers in the United States.John Paul (JP) Teague is a trusted advisor in corporate and real estate law with a focus on real estate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. He has extensive experience guiding individuals, families, and small to mid-sized enterprises on tax-efficient strategies for asset accumulation, preservation, and transfer, while also advising on operational and compliance matters. “Teague’s successful track record includes a $70 million mining acquisition for a Canadian corporation, multiple multimillion-dollar purchases for international vitamin conglomerates, subsidiary formations for European companies, Series A and Seed financings, large commercial property sales, hotel acquisitions, and the reorganization and sale of 800,000 acres of ranch land across California and New Mexico,” highlights the publication.

