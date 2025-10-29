DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNER MARK PARISER NAMED TOP HOLLYWOOD BUSINESS MANAGER

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has once again been recognized among “ Hollywood’s Top Business Managers 2025 ” by the Hollywood Reporter.“The job of a business manager in the entertainment industry is possibly more complex than it’s ever been,” states the publisher. “As production continues to move outside of Los Angeles, the men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the financial futures of Hollywood’s most fortune-favored actors, musicians, creatives and executives find themselves fielding questions and managing anxieties, all while putting pen to paper and delivering strategies that will yield a sense of security.”“Pariser has directed the focus for his varied client base — college athletes, film icons and musical artists — on building a portfolio to survive slow periods,” the feature shares. “Though he has one client with a concentrated position in a pet food company that’s been hurt by tariffs, the finance guru says he typically advises “’clients to spread their money in different types of investments, stocks, debt instruments and real estate.’”With more than three decades of experience guiding top-tier talent across entertainment and media, Mark Pariser is widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s most trusted and forward-thinking business managers. He provides comprehensive financial management for a global roster of clients, including A-list actors, directors, producers, musicians and executives. His expertise spans tax strategy, investment oversight, and high-level negotiation, ensuring that clients’ financial lives are structured for both long-term security and immediate opportunity.Pariser’s exceptional track record has earned him repeated recognition as one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Business Managers” and inclusion in Variety’s Business Managers Elite alongside consecutive honors as an L.A. Times “Entertainment Business Visionary.”

