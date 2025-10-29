Concours at Sunset Returns December 20th to the Exclusive Ascaya Community in Henderson, Nevada

Announcing Concours at Sunset: Holiday Edition, December 20th at Ascaya

Presented by Jewel Homes and Vegas Auto Gallery

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hills of Henderson will come alive with the glow of hypercars, design, and holiday spirit as Concours at Sunset returns—this time to the breathtaking Ascaya community, perched high above the Las Vegas Valley with panoramic views of the Strip.Hosted by Blake Lazar, this invite-only affair is the most anticipated edition yet in the Concours event series, presented by Jewel Homes and Vegas Auto Gallery.Following the success of September’s sold-out event at Red Rock Country Club, which featured distinguished sponsors including IS Luxury, Raich Law, and Wells Fargo Advisors, this December’s event raises the bar once again.The Concours at Sunset offers open partnership opportunities for select brands across the luxury, law, aviation, jewelry, and real estate sectors to align with one of the region’s most sophisticated audiences.Returning as a Premier Sponsor, Helios will once again bring their signature ambiance to the evening—an experience designed for discerning guests who appreciate craftsmanship, comfort, and elevated moments of connection.Guests can expect an unforgettable night featuring live musical performances, holiday-themed photo opportunities, and exclusive culinary and dessert activations. The event will also showcase an extraordinary lineup of supercars and hypercars, positioned against Ascaya’s modern architectural landscape and sweeping desert views—an unparalleled fusion of design, performance, and lifestyle.True to its spirit of community, Concours at Sunset will dedicate all proceeds from its Silent Auction and Giving Tree to Fighting for the Future, the charitable foundation of Skipper Kelp, founder of Fight Capital Gym. The organization empowers local youth through mentorship, discipline, and access to athletic programs across Southern Nevada.“Concours at Sunset isn’t just about celebrating automotive beauty, it’s about bringing together visionaries, creators, and leaders who shape the culture of luxury and community here in Las Vegas,” said host Blake Lazar. “With Jewel Homes’ ongoing support and Vegas Auto Gallery’s passion for performance, we’re proud to create an event that’s as meaningful as it is extraordinary.”Attendance at Concours at Sunset is strictly invite-only, with limited access reserved for hypercars, business leaders, and tastemakers within the Las Vegas and national luxury circles.Event Details:Date: December 20, 2025Location: Ascaya, Henderson, NevadaPresented by: Jewel Homes and Vegas Auto GalleryBenefiting: Fighting for the Future FoundationFor sponsorship inquiries or invitation requests, please contact:info@concoursatsunset.com

