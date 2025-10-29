ALM Chevrolet South Launches Lifted Trucks Built for Georgia’s Toughest Terrain

Find professionally engineered lifted trucks at ALM Chevrolet South.

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Chevrolet South is redefining off-road capability in Metro Atlanta with the launch of its new inventory of professionally lifted Chevrolet Silverado and Colorado trucks. Engineered for performance and backed by full warranties, these trucks offer a turn-key solution for drivers who demand more from their vehicles—on the job site and beyond.

With pickup trucks now representing over 30% of the specialty automotive aftermarket, ALM Chevrolet South is answering the call for factory-grade lifted builds that eliminate the guesswork of aftermarket modifications. Customers can now drive off the lot in a trail-ready Chevrolet that’s been re-engineered for strength, safety, and precision.

Trail-Ready Performance, Engineered from the Ground Up

Unlike typical lift kits, ALM’s lifted trucks are built with premium components and recalibrated systems that preserve factory integrity while enhancing capability. Each truck features nitrogen-charged monotube shocks for superior impact absorption, high-angle Upper Control Arms, and differential drop brackets to maintain optimal CV axle angles—reducing strain and extending drivetrain life.

Advanced safety systems are digitally recalibrated to the new ride height, including StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control, speedometer, and transmission settings. Every modification meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 126, ensuring full compliance and peace of mind.

Warranty Coverage That Goes the Distance

ALM Chevrolet South’s lifted trucks come with dual-layer protection: the original Chevrolet factory warranty remains intact for all non-modified components, while a supplemental 5-year/60,000-mile drivetrain warranty covers every lift-related upgrade. This comprehensive coverage eliminates the typical gray areas associated with aftermarket builds.

See the Lifted Lineup Today

Drivers ready to elevate their truck experience are invited to explore the new lifted inventory online at almchevysouth.com or visit the dealership at 4200 Jonesboro Road, Union City, GA. To schedule a test drive, call (770) 756-6472.

About ALM Chevrolet South

ALM Chevrolet South is a leading Chevrolet dealership serving Union City and the greater Metro Atlanta area. As part of the ALM Cars automotive group, the dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert service, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

