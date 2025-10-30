Eskin Fundraising Training Announces Fundraising, Friendship, Fun Broadcast For November 5th

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. A multidisciplinary international Brain Trust

In the true spirit of a learning community, a wide range of different voices, perspectives and viewpoints enriches growth and development of everyone involved.

This continues to heighten capacity in a highly interactive forum joining a learning community of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders to share wisdom, experience and personal insights.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eskin Fundraising Training sponsors the next Fundraising, Friendship, Fun Broadcast Zoom-based live broadcast on Wednesday, November 5th, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, central time. Participation is free but you must register here. The audience is composed of the entire non-profit family including CEO's, Executive Directors, directors of development, other staff, board members, volunteers and donors who share the commitment to champion the noble missions of organizations that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Participants represent organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally.Momentum is steadily growing as Eskin Fundraising Training has led more 250 live and\or virtual learning community sessions. The purpose remains squarely focused on empowering the social sector with sound principles, proven strategies and best practices of the art and science of fundraising.The agenda is now structured to attract audience participation from outside the non-profit sector. People from all different backgrounds interested in leading happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives are joining the discussions.In response to the feedback received from past virtual learning community gatherings Eskin Fundraising Training transformed the format from the traditional webinar of one topic, one speaker and prepared questions to stimulating conversations and exchanges that are more expansive and free flowing. Think of the non-profit sector enjoying its own live TV talk show.Placing emphasis on collaboration, coordination and better communication in the non-profit sector couldn’t come at a better time. Essential programs and services providing much needed support from the federal government to segments of the American population that are at the greatest risk are being compromised.Rather than retreating from the crisis, this is a prime opportunity for American philanthropic ecosystem to shine more brightly. American philanthropy never shirks challenges, it welcomes them, standing ready to cope with dangerous crises again. The non-profit sector needs to work hard and needs to work smartly to achieve the strongest possible return on every precious donor dollar and every staff and volunteer hour invested in championing respective missions.The agenda features:4:00: Welcome, explanation of format and introduction of the Brain Trust. The multidisciplinary international Brain Trust facilitating discussions includes:• Kay Sprinkel Grace, FAFP, Consultant, Author, International Speaker• Megan Venzin, Dance Music Journalist, Editor and Certified Yoga Instructor, Lisbon, Portugal• Andrea Marie Griffiths, Artist /Writer and Activist for several UK charities, London• Dr. Charles Pozner, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Emergency Medicine (Ret.)• Leah M. Turner, Ph.D., Vice President, Programs and Partnerships, Mission Capital• Rhanda Luna, Social Justice is Everyone's Business,• Norma Remick, Advice Columnist, former marketing executive4:15: This month’s opening topic: Which kind of physical contact is appropriate for greeting in business, not social, settings — handshake, fist bump, hug, kiss on cheek, none? When and why?4:30: MIA — Missions In Action. Brief reports from a variety of non-profits advancing timely missions.They will be challenged to delineate how their endeavors stand out from all other good causes:• Staci Almager, Chief Development Officer, International Rett Syndrome Foundation•, Amanda Navarro, Executive Director. Convergence Partnership• Gloria Delgado-Leatherwood, Board Chair SLEW Cancer Wellness Center• Leigh Ann Jacobson, Executive Director and Chief Development, College of Lake County Foundation4:40: Donor Dilemmas — Audience breaks into three groups to report back on how they would handle the following situation: You’re a Development Officer and a wealthy and generous couple is showing strong interest in making a significant commitment from their estate to add to the endowment, but their children are voicing objections. What do you? (Groups take three minutes to discuss and then report back findings.)Discussion leaders:• George Block, former non-profit CEO, entrepreneur,• Julie Desai, Founder, Analytics Power,• Kristi Natalino, PhD, Physical Therapy, Treating the whole person — body, mind and soul,4:55: The Closing Bell — Audience makes suggestions on topics, issues and organizations to be addressed during the November 19th broadcast, being held as part of National Philanthropy Week.5:00: Adjourn.While no single person has all the answers, the virtual learning community approach has consistently demonstrated that the collective wisdom of the audience can answer any question.While government funding is reduced, stalled and interrupted, the needs of those who are struggling are escalating. Robust philanthropy — the voluntary sharing of time, talent and treasure and representing nearly $600 billion annually— has long been much of the inspiring American ethic for caring and sharing especially helping those who are struggling at their greatest time of need.Fundraising, Friendship, Fun broadcasts capture and energize the power of true believers and kindred spirits in transforming the world into a better place to live, one community at a time.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksParticipation is free but you must register here.Registration for November 5th broadcast:Website: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

