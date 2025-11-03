NRF Announces 2026 Class of Retail Voices

NRF and RETHINK Retail welcome a new class of retail thought leaders who will help amplify NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show

The people recognized through Retail Voices act as lighthouses in an era of rapid change. They’re steady, visible and guiding others toward what’s next for retail in the age of AI.” — Jill Dvorak, Senior Vice President, Content at NRF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in partnership with RETHINK Retail, NRF debuts Retail Voices by NRF 2026, an exclusive community of standout thought leaders whose experience and insights advance the global retail industry. This year’s selected Retail Voices are featured on NRF’s website and will be celebrated at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 11–13, 2026, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Created in 2024, Retail Voices by NRF shines a spotlight on leaders and luminaries whose experience, insights and public contributions enrich the global retail industry. This year’s class reflects a broad spectrum of roles across retail and CPG, with a shared commitment to elevating retail as an industry driven by innovation and community impact.

“The people recognized through Retail Voices act as lighthouses in an era of rapid change. They’re steady, visible and guiding others toward what’s next for retail in the age of AI. Their perspectives help the industry navigate complexity with confidence and clarity,” said Jill Dvorak, senior vice president, content at NRF.

“We’re proud to partner with NRF to recognize leaders who share real-world insight and challenge the ecosystem to think differently at pace,” said Paul Lewis, co-founder at RETHINK Retail. “Retail Voices offers meaningful visibility and access during Retail’s Big Show so honorees can connect, create and contribute even more to the retail community.”

Honorees receive elevated access and visibility during NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show, with curated networking and thought-leadership experiences created to inspire collaboration among retail’s leading minds.

To engage with this year’s cohort, use and follow the hashtag #RetailVoicesbyNRF and the handles for @NRF and @RETHINK Retail.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. Learn more at nrf.com.

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is your go-to destination for executive-led insights into the trends and innovations that are transforming the global retail landscape. Through our award-winning podcasts, fresh, original and thought-provoking content series, and partnerships with the world's leading retail events, we reach a growing audience of the top retail decision-makers and industry thought leaders. Learn more at www.rethink.industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.