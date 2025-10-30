Salisbury Dentists Offer Tips for National Dental Hygiene Month

October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and the team at Delmarva Dental Services in Maryland is offering guidance on how to maintain healthy teeth and gums.

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The month of October can be perceived as a fitting time for bringing awareness to dental hygiene. After all, Halloween takes place in October, and the abundance of sugary treats that surround that ghostly holiday make it even more important to ensure we are all aware of how to maintain the health of our teeth and gums while still partaking in some sweet culinary indulgences (in moderation, of course). For National Dental Hygiene month, the Salisbury dentists at Delmarva Dental Services are offering some helpful information on why dental hygiene is so crucial for both oral health and general health, as well as some guidance on how to keep the gums and teeth as healthy as possible for a long time to come.The American Dental Hygienists Association (1) and the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company introduced National Dental Hygiene Month in 2009 as a way to educate the public about the important role that maintaining healthy teeth and gums plays for us all. For the dental team at Delmarva Dental Services, this awareness campaign goes right along with part of their overall philosophy of care, which is to provide thorough patient education about oral health’s links to general health and the importance of keeping dental hygiene in excellent condition. The dentists note that, while advanced gum disease treatment can help many patients control common periodontal concerns, and dental care options such as fillings and other treatments can address cavities and decay, one of the best things individuals can do to help reduce the need for those procedures is to embrace some simple steps for prevention and to maintain a regular oral hygiene routine. Here are a few basic tips from the dentists at Delmarva Dental Services:• Brush at least twice per day for a minimum of two minutes each time. Be sure to reach the chewing surfaces of the teeth along with the front and back surfaces.• Floss at least once per day. Flossing can remove plaque and bits of food that can collect between the teeth. Daily flossing is critical for reducing harder-to-reach plaque that brushing can miss. Additionally, it is important to floss the back teeth as effectively as the teeth located further toward the front of the mouth.• Use an antimicrobial mouthwash daily. A quick mouthwash added to your brushing routine can help address germs in other areas of the mouth.• Limit intake of beverages and foods that have high concentrations of sugar. Items that are loaded with sugar can have an effect on dental and periodontal health. There are many delicious, sugar-free options that can be preferable over those with high sugar content. While it can be challenging to completely avoid tasty sweet treats, it is typically best to minimize consumption.• Attend regular dental check-ups and professional cleanings. For most individuals, two dental visits each year are recommended; however, some may be advised to have them more frequently, depending on the condition of their teeth and gums. Regular check-ups can help identify any problems (or potential problems) as early as possible before they get progressively worse, which may ultimately require more invasive treatment. Professional dental cleanings allow dentists and dental hygienists to perform a comprehensive cleaning of the teeth utilizing advanced tools and techniques to address areas that are too difficult to reach during a daily oral hygiene routine.Ultimately, the dentists explain that good oral hygiene can not only help minimize risks of gum disease, tooth decay, and even tooth loss, but it may also reduce the risk of developing serious overall health conditions that have been linked to gum disease. All in all, they say just a few daily precautions and a regular schedule of dental check-ups each year can go a long way toward maintaining a healthy (and beautiful) smile now and into the future.Additional Dental Resource:(1) American Dental Hygienists’ AssociationAbout Delmarva Dental ServicesDelmarva Dental Services is a comprehensive dental care practice in Salisbury, MD. Founded more than 40 years ago by Dr. Robert Esham, the team of cosmetic, restorative, and family dentists at the practice includes Dr. Joseph P. Harmon, Dr. Leigh Auchey, Dr. Jessica Harrison, and a staff of professional dental hygienists and assistants who offer a vast selection of treatments designed to enhance dental and periodontal health. In addition to general dentistry and periodontal care, the practice offers options such as porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental implant restorations, and treatment for TMJ Disorder and sleep apnea, among many other procedures that can improve both oral health and smile aesthetics.For more information about Delmarva Dental Services, visit delmarvadentalservices.com or facebook.com/DelmarvaDentalServices.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.delmarvadentalservices.com/2025/10/29/salisbury-dentists-offer-tips-for-national-dental-hygiene-month/ ###Delmarva Dental Services1310 Belmont Ave, Suite 301Salisbury, Maryland 21804(410) 742-3000Rosemont Media

