CTV Media launches ENGAGE 4U, an AI-powered unified video platform, simplifying ad campaigns for maximum results

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTV Media today announced the launch of ENGAGE 4U , a groundbreaking unified video platform powered by AI intelligence. The platform is engineered to be the sole command center for modern marketers, bringing TV and digital campaigns in one dashboard. ENGAGE 4U offers a single, intelligent solution to streamline workflows, maximize reach, and deliver optimal campaign performance.“The advertising world is demanding unification, and we are delivering it with ENGAGE 4U,” said Christine Locke, SVP Sales & Operations. “We’ve built a platform that integrates linear TV and digital advertising using cross-screen data to execute smarter campaigns. CTV Media has established relationships with all major TV networks, stations, and publishers that gives our clients access to massive scale.”Key Features of the ENGAGE 4U Platform:• Intelligent Planning and Optimization: The heart of ENGAGE 4U is its ability to use cross-screen data to maximize reach and cap frequency across all channels. This ensures every dollar is spent efficiently, delivering optimal performance based on real-time insights.• Linear TV - Scale and Precision: Leveraging automated planning, ENGAGE 4U offers marketers access to an unprecedented reach of up to 128 million households, providing flexible targeting with unlimited geography that allows for both scale and precision.• Digital - Smarter, Fraud-Free Campaigns:o Smarter Audience Targeting: Engage high-value consumers in real-time based on online behavioral data powered by AI.o Flexible Premium CTV/OTT: The platform’s seamless planning process across top-tier digital platforms allows you to easily tap into premium content environments.o Fraud-Free: Pre and post bid analysis ensure your message reaches real humans. Resulting in 30%+ lift in working media.o Risk-Free CPA Model: Campaigns are virtually risk-free with a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) model, ensuring marketers only pay for actualized KPIs.• A Single Dashboard for Complete Control: The platform allows marketers to manage all campaign elements—proposals, pacing, and invoicing—from one location.ENGAGE 4U is poised to transform the industry by delivering the simplicity, intelligence, and unified control that modern marketers require. The platform launched on October 16, 2025.For more information:

