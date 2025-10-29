More than 70 Reasons to Dine Out: Restaurant Week GR 2025 Menus Are Live

Restaurant Week GR runs November 7-15 at more than 70 locations

The 16th annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is November 7-15, where diners can explore more than 70 restaurants and 80 specialty menus.

With more than 70 restaurants participating this year, it’s a chance to celebrate local talent, discover new favorites, and enjoy what makes Grand Rapids such a great food city.” — Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over! Menus are live for Restaurant Week GR 2025, running November 7-15. This year, More than 70 venues across the Grand Rapids area are serving up special prix-fixe menus, creative flavor pairings, and memorable culinary experiences.Presented by Experience Grand Rapids, the 16th annual event invites diners to explore the city’s diverse dining scene through three fixed-price menu levels: $25, $35, and $45. Each menu features two or more courses designed to showcase local chefs’ creativity. Diners can begin exploring the menus within the Restaurant Week digital pass and start making reservations today.“Restaurant Week GR continues to be one of the most anticipated events on our culinary calendar,” says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. “With more than 70 restaurants participating this year, it’s a chance to celebrate local talent, discover new favorites, and enjoy what makes Grand Rapids such a great food city.”Vote for Favorites & Earn RewardsThrough the Restaurant Week GR digital pass, diners can browse menus, check in at participating restaurants, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Each check-in also earns points toward prizes, including tickets to the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival and an exclusive Restaurant Week GR apron.Giving BackFor every check-in, a dollar will be donated to the GRCC Secchia Institute for culinary education. Diners will also have the option to donate their earned incentive points to the scholarship. The 2025 Restaurant Week GR scholarship donation is presented by Gordon Food Service.Restaurant Week GR 2025 HighlightsDates: November 7–15, 2025Restaurants: 70+ participating venues with 80+ menusMenu Options: $25, $35, $45 (2 or more courses)Voting: People’s Choice Award via digital passPrizes: Wine, Beer & Food Festival tickets + Restaurant Week apronGive Back: $1 per meal check-in donated to GRCC Secchia InstituteArrange in-studio interviews or on-site coverage now! Contact emily@gethappypr.com for cooking segments, on-site live shots, and more.###

