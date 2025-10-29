Scalise Thanks Chief of Staff for 15 Years of Service

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s Chief of Staff, Brett Horton, announced that he will be leaving the office in December. Horton started working for Scalise in 2010 and served previously as his Counsel, Policy Director, and Floor Director. Horton’s replacement will be named in the coming days. Leader Scalise released the following statement thanking Horton.

“There are few people that know Capitol Hill more intimately than Brett Horton. For 15 years he has been by my side, starting as my Counsel in 2010, and working his way up the ranks - Policy Director at the Republican Study Committee, Floor Director in my Majority Whip office, and then spending the last 10 years as my Chief of Staff in my Whip and Leader offices,” said Leader Scalise. “To me and countless other Members of Congress and their staffs, Brett Horton is a trusted advisor, steady in his approach, wise in his counsel, and deliberate with his words and actions. Brett has been instrumental in every major policy victory of the last decade. Most importantly, he has been by my side through challenges that extend far beyond legislating - in the aftermath of the Congressional Baseball Game shooting, Brett’s friendship and steady leadership carried my staff, my family, and the entire Conference through an unprecedented attack on the institution. I am so incredibly grateful to Brett for his years of dedication and service to our country and the institution that he reveres, and I know he will be an incredible asset in his next role."

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Leader Scalise’s Chief of Staff and serving alongside so many talented staff and Members of leadership. From his time as Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, leading the charge to reform healthcare and end the war on American energy, to serving as Whip and now as Majority Leader, implementing the Republican agenda, Scalise has been a steadfast leader among House Republicans,” said Brett Horton. "His dedication to the Members, passion for conservative policy, and resilience in the face of adversity make Steve an invaluable member of Republican leadership. The team he has built over the years, past and current, are the best on the Hill. While I look forward to what’s next in life, I’m excited to see what Leader Scalise and the House Republican conference accomplish, and I’m grateful to always be a part of Team Scalise and proud to call Steve and Jennifer Scalise my friends.”



###