KFSHRC Celebrates 35 Scientists Named Among Stanford's List of the Top 2% of Most-Cited Researchers

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At its pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the recognition of 35 of its scientists named among the world’s top 2% most-cited researchers by Stanford University, in the presence of the researchers and the hospital’s leadership.This marks a notable increase from last year's 29 scientists, highlighting the hospital's growing influence on global medical research and its expanding contribution to scientific literature.The Stanford list, updated annually, ranks researchers worldwide based on citation impact across their published work. It evaluates over 180,000 scientists across 22 fields and 174 sub-disciplines, using two metrics: career-long impact and single-year performance. The database has become a key benchmark for measuring scientific impact in the academic community.For KFSH&RC, this recognition reinforces its position as a leading medical research institution in the Middle East. The achievement demonstrates the hospital's success in translating research into practical healthcare applications while contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 of becoming a global hub for scientific innovation.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

