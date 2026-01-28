Perfect Crates Expands Sustainable Moving Solutions Across the Tri-State, Setting a New Standard for Eco-Friendly Moves

The eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, more responsible moving industry.

With Perfect Crates, we’re redefining what it means to move responsibly—and proving that exceptional service and environmental awareness can go hand in hand.” — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Crates , the eco-friendly subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage , today announced the expansion of its reusable moving bin rentals across the tri-state area, including New Jersey, Connecticut, and Westchester County. The milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to sustainability, convenience, and innovation—transforming how people move across the region.Since its introduction, Perfect Crates has revolutionized the way New Yorkers approach moving. Each durable, reusable bin replaces dozens of disposable cardboard boxes, helping customers cut waste, save time, and reduce their carbon footprint. The company’s delivery-and-pickup model eliminates the stress of buying, assembling, and discarding moving boxes—making sustainable moving both easy and accessible.“Our eco-friendly bin rentals are just the beginning,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “With Perfect Crates, we’re redefining what it means to move responsibly—and proving that exceptional service and environmental awareness can go hand in hand.”The tri-state expansion marks a major step in Perfect Crates’ mission to bring zero-waste moving solutions to more households and businesses. Customers across the region can now enjoy doorstep delivery, sanitized bins, and post-move pickup, supported by Perfect Moving & Storage’s 5.0-star-rated moving and storage services.This growth not only reflects rising customer demand but also symbolizes a broader shift in consumer priorities—where quality, sustainability, and trust come together. Perfect Crates continues to lead the way with eco-conscious logistics and community-driven practices, setting a higher industry standard for environmental responsibility.To learn more about Perfect Crates’ expansion or to reserve reusable bins for your next move, visit www.perfectcrates.com About Perfect CratesPerfect Crates is an eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage, providing reusable moving bin rentals that replace disposable cardboard boxes. Each bin is sanitized, durable, and delivered directly to customers’ doors, with pickup after the move. Now serving Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Westchester, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Perfect Crates makes moving cleaner, simpler, and more sustainable.About Perfect Moving & StorageFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving & Storage is NYC’s most trusted moving and storage company, specializing in residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, along with climate-controlled full-service storage. With a 5.0-star average rating and a commitment to sustainability, reliability, and innovation, the company continues to lead the tri-state area in stress-free, eco-conscious moving.

