North West Agriculture and Rural Development on World Food Day commemoration

In a practical step toward tackling hunger, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, working alongside the Department of Social Development, hosted the provincial World Food Day event last Thursday, 23 October, in Kgakala Township, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality.

Held under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” the event focused on supporting households and strengthening community gardens through direct, hands-on assistance. As part of the day’s activities, families in Kgakala Township received practical support aimed at strengthening household food production and improving nutrition. Vegetable starter packs, fruit trees, and essential gardening tools were handed out to help residents establish new gardens or expand existing ones. These resources are expected to make a meaningful difference in enabling families to grow their own food, reduce reliance on external sources, and improve dietary diversity.

In addition to the gardening inputs, three hundred households were provided with basic food supplies to help meet immediate nutritional needs. This intervention was especially important for vulnerable families facing food shortages, ensuring that they had access to essential ingredients for daily meals while longer-term solutions take root.

To encourage backyard food production and promote self-sufficiency, ten homes were equipped with garden tools tailored to small-scale cultivation. These tools will allow residents to maintain their gardens more effectively and increase their yields over time. The Rekaofela Community Project also received a boost, with the donation of seedlings, garden equipment, and a water storage tank to support their communal garden. This contribution will help the group expand its efforts and continue providing fresh produce to the wider community.

Recognising the importance of nutrition in education, the North West Secondary School of the Deaf was also included in the day’s outreach. Eggs and vegetables were delivered to the school to support its feeding programme.

Among the beneficiaries was Lawrence Maseko, a resident of Kgakala, who received a set of gardening tools. He shared his appreciation, saying the support would help him grow his vegetable garden, which not only feeds his household but also serves as a source of income. “This is going to help me a lot. I am grateful to the Department,” he said.

MEC Madoda Sambatha said the initiative reflects the province’s ongoing commitment to food security, sustainable livelihoods, and stronger communities. He emphasised that the work being done is not just about handing out food, but about responding to the district model offerings.

This year’s commemoration also provided an opportunity for discussion on broader challenges affecting food systems, including the impact of migration on agriculture, food supply, and access to water. It highlighted the importance of growing a wider variety of crops to improve nutrition and food safety, and encouraged more people to get involved in local food production.

Residents interested in starting or improving their backyard gardens are encouraged to contact Extension Officers in their area for guidance and technical support.

