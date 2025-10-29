Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to Oral Questions in National Assembly, 30 Oct

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Thursday, 30 October 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly on matters related to his Delegated Responsibilities.

In line with a constitutional mandate for Members of Cabinet to account to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and performance, Deputy President Mashatile will answer questions on issues related to the Government’s efforts in implementing rapid response interventions on service delivery and trouble-shooting service delivery hotspots in the country with the view of improving governance in Municipalities across the country.

Following the findings of the market inquiry conducted by the Competition Commission into the fresh produce market in January 2025, the Deputy President will apprise Members about Government’s interventions aimed at increasing annual sales of small-scale and historically disadvantaged farmers through the National Fresh Produce Markets.

On the question of bolstering crime intelligence in the South African Police Service to stem gangsterism and other forms of violent crimes, the Members of Parliament will be updated on the multisectoral coordination and intelligence-driven strategies undertaken by Government to curb the scourge of gangsterism.

The Deputy President will further respond to questions on land reform and agricultural development in the rural areas to support the growth of the agricultural sector; settlement of debt by Municipalities to Eskom and as well as Government’s approaches towards addressing the disproportionate HIV prevalence in women and girls.

Details of the National Assembly sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 October 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town.

Livestreaming on DSTV Parliamentary Channel 408 and YouTube Parliamentary channel.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates