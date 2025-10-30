Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for intelligent fumigation monitoring sensors has seen a significant surge in size in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $0.99 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the historic period include heightened awareness about crop safety, an increasing preference for data-led decision making in agriculture, a climbing demand for real-time monitoring of fumigation procedures, growing governmental backing for intelligent agriculture, and a rise in precision farming techniques adoption.

The market for smart fumigation monitoring sensors is projected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, reaching $1.96 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This expansion in the predicted timeline can be linked to the surge in urbanization which propels the need for smart storage solutions, the escalation in the utilization of low-energy wireless sensors, the growing consciousness about reducing pesticide residues, the rising importance of environmental safety and sustainability, and the heightened awareness towards the safe preservation of crops. Key market trends to watch out for during this period include the development of environmentally friendly fumigation techniques, amalgamation with warehouse management systems, advancements in chemical detection technology, enhancements in automated warning systems, and coupling with cloud-based platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Market?

The growing focus on food safety is projected to boost the expansion of the smart fumigation monitoring sensor market. This emphasis on food safety is due to an increase in foodborne illnesses which pose significant health hazards, thereby underlining the necessity for more stringent hygiene, monitoring, and regulatory measures across the food supply chain. Smart fumigation monitoring sensors enhance food safety by offering real-time monitoring and exact control of fumigation processes, ensuring effective pest and contaminant elimination while preserving product quality. For example, the European Food Safety Authority, an Italy-based government agency, reported in May 2024 that in 2022, the EU saw 5,763 foodborne outbreaks, 48,605 illness cases, 2,783 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths. Therefore, this growing focus on food safety is fueling the growth of the smart fumigation monitoring sensor market. With a rise in food demand and technology adoption, the modernization of agricultural practices is bolstering the growth of the smart fumigation monitoring sensor market. This modernization involves the adoption of advanced farming techniques, technologies, and methodologies to enhance productivity, boost efficiency, and foster sustainability. This trend is a response to rising food demand leading farmers to embrace innovative technologies and more efficient methods to raise crop yield and secure food availability. By providing real-time, accurate pest and fumigant monitoring, smart fumigation monitoring sensors are speeding up the modernization of agricultural practices, facilitating data-driven, efficient, and sustainable crop protection strategies. The Government Accountability Office, a US-based government agency reported in January 2024 that precision agriculture practices were implemented to manage crops or livestock by 27% of U.S. farms and ranches in 2023. The modernization of agricultural practices is hence propelling the growth of the smart fumigation monitoring sensor market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Market?

Major players in the Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bayer AG

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Anticimex International Aktiebolag

• Drägerwerk AG And Co. KGaA

• Banner Engineering Corp.

• Swift Sensors Inc.

• Pelsis Group Limited.

• Multi-Tech Systems Inc.

• Modern Pest Services Limited.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Market Growth

The smart fumigation monitoring sensor market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Wireless Sensors, Wired Sensors, Portable Sensors, Fixed Sensors, Other Product Types

2) By Sensor Technology: Gas Sensors, Temperature And Humidity Sensors, Multi-Parameter Sensors, Other Sensor Technologies

3) By Application: Agriculture, Warehousing, Food Processing, Logistics, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Wireless Sensors: Remote Monitoring Sensor, Cloud-Connected Sensor, Internet Of Things Enabled Sensor, Bluetooth Enabled Sensor

2) By Wired Sensors: Fixed Gas Detection Sensor, Continuous Monitoring Sensor, Industrial Fumigation Sensor, Cable-Connected Sensor

3) By Portable Sensors: Handheld Fumigant Detector, Battery Operated Sensor, Mobile Gas Detection Sensor, Compact Fumigation Sensor

4) By Fixed Sensors: Wall Mounted Sensor, Ceiling Mounted Sensor, Industrial Fixed Sensor, Storage Area Sensor

5) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Sensor, Multi Gas Sensor, Smart Environmental Sensor, Advanced Detection Sensor

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Smart Fumigation Monitoring Sensor Global Market Report, North America emerged as the largest contributor. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the swiftest expansion in the upcoming seasons. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

