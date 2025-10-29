Seven Hills Whisky by Dorottya Gajdos Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Seven Hills Whisky

Innovative Packaging Design for Hungary's First Smoky Single Malt Whisky Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Seven Hills Whisky by Dorottya Gajdos as a Silver Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Seven Hills Whisky packaging, which showcases Hungary's first smoky single malt whisky.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Seven Hills Whisky's packaging design within the industry. This innovative design not only aligns with current trends but also advances packaging standards and practices. The award recognizes the practical benefits of the design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and originality.Seven Hills Whisky's packaging design stands out for its modern and refined approach, which elegantly represents the whisky's unique smoky essence. The sleek, contemporary aesthetic is derived from the iconic "7" shape of the Sevenhills logo, delicately counterpointed by an abstract smoke pattern that playfully wraps around the bottle. The handcrafted beechwood screw cap, made from the same wood as the aging barrels, highlights the harmony between the maturation process and natural materials.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for the Sevenhills Distillery team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and refine their design approach, fostering creativity and pushing the boundaries of packaging design within the industry.Seven Hills Whisky was designed by the talented team at Graphasel Design Studio, including Designer János Pintér and Art Director László Ördögh. The stunning photography was captured by Bence Szabó- ABorfotós. The project was commissioned by Seven Hills Distillery Kft.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Seven Hills Whisky packaging design at:About Seven Hills Distillery Kft.Seven Hills Distillery is a small gin and whisky handcraft distillery in Tokaj-Hegyalja, where they create premium small-series spirits in a wonderful natural environment. Their dedication to craftsmanship and quality is evident in every bottle they produce, showcasing the unique character of the region.About Graphasel Design StudioGraphasel Design Studio is a European brand and communication design studio that transforms ideas into world-class designs with an emotional touch. Their expertise and creativity shine through in the award-winning Seven Hills Whisky packaging, demonstrating their ability to create impactful and memorable designs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the packaging industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldpackagingawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.