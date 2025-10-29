BrowserTotal’s Secure Extensions Marketplace For Chrome,Edge,Firefox,VScode,NPM and more.

Marketplace Mirror overview with multi-platform support and built-in security scanning Security analysis in progress – scanning code and permissions in real time Final security report with risk score and details for a scanned extension.

BrowserTotal Secure Extension Marketplace: it works just like the extension stores you know but with built-in security analysis on every page.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrowserTotal provides a secure extension marketplace that looks and feels just like the official vendor stores (e.g. Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-ons). Users can browse extensions through BrowserTotal’s interface, which acts as a live mirror to the vendor’s marketplace. This means the extension listings, descriptions, and visuals are identical to the original store from the user’s perspective. The key difference is that BrowserTotal’s security analysis engine is transparently injected into the session, enabling real-time scanning of the extension before you install it. In other words, you get the same marketplace experience, but with an extra safety layer added behind the scenes.Importantly, no cloud processing or off-site analysis is performed during this process – everything happens locally in your browser. According to Seraphic Security (BrowserTotal’s creator), each analysis module “runs autonomously within the browser environment, enabling real-time threat simulations [and] localized analysis and insights”. This design ensures that when you use BrowserTotal’s secure marketplace, all inspection of the extension happens on your machine, not on BrowserTotal’s servers.From the user’s perspective, using BrowserTotal’s secure marketplace is seamless and familiar. You navigate and search extensions exactly as you would on the official store, and you don’t need to learn any new interface. The added security information appears as an extra section or overlay on the extension page, providing the analysis results and recommendations. This could include warnings (e.g. “⚠️ This extension is rated High Risk”) or reassurance if the extension is clean. Since BrowserTotal functions as a transparent layer on top of the vendor store, you can still read reviews, see screenshots, and interact with the page normally – the difference is just the security insights now integrated into the page.BrowserTotal’s secure extension marketplace is a novel solution that blends the convenience of official browser extension stores with the peace of mind of automated security analysis. By operating as a mirror proxy and running all analyses locally in the user’s browser, it ensures that users get immediate security verdicts on extensions without sacrificing privacy or speed. The approach effectively turns the browser into both the shopping platform and the test sandbox simultaneously. As a free public service, it exemplifies a proactive stance on browser security – allowing everyone to “X-ray” extensions for hidden risks before trusting them. In an era where malicious or vulnerable extensions have become an increasing concern, tools like BrowserTotal offer a much-needed layer of defense right at the point of installation. By using the BrowserTotal marketplace, one can enjoy the exact same extension store experience but with an added safety net that delivers an instant verdict on whether an extension is safe to use. This empowers users to make informed decisions and helps keep browsers (and the data they handle) secure from extension-based threats, all without any special effort or cost by the user.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.