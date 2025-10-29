The gender gap that runs deep: Women far more invested in their feet versus men

The Feets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research by natural active foot care specialist, The Feets , reveals a striking gender gap in attitudes and habits around footcare, with women significantly more likely to invest time, effort and consideration into looking after their feet, while most men admit they rarely give theirs a second thought. The UK-wide survey of men and women, commissioned by The Feets, has found that over half of women (54%) take care of their feet at least once a week, through moisturising, exfoliating, nail care or similar routines. In contrast, only one in five men (20%) do the same.Alarmingly, 41% of men confessed to rarely or never taking any conscious care of their feet, compared with just 21% of women.When it comes to the types of care taken, the divide continues. Men are far more likely to stick to the basics, with nearly half (49%) regularly using nail grooming tools such as clippers. Women, however, are more likely to reach for moisturisers, foot creams, exfoliating products or even book professional treatments, such as pedicures or chiropody appointments.37% of women use foot moisturising products compared with only 24% of men, while 18% of women exfoliate their feet regularly, compared to just 12% of men.Professional treatments, such as pedicures and chiropody appointments, remain uncommon overall, but women are still more likely to access them (4% men vs 7% women).Despite these differences, both men and women are united in one area: spending.Around 90% of people in both groups said they spend less than £10 per month on footcare products or treatments. This might indicate a reluctance to invest in quality or specialist options, or point simply to a lack of awareness about what kinds of products are available.Compare this, for example, to the amount we spent on footwear which, according to data from the ONS, comes to an average annual total of £275.60 per household.There is also a clear gender difference in the motivations behind taking care of our feet.Appearance is the primary driver for more than half of women (52%), while for men, it is overwhelmingly about function, with 70% stating that comfort, hygiene and injury prevention are their main concerns. Just 3% of men said they are motivated by appearance.The survey also explored attitudes towards the use of natural or organic products. Just over one in five men (22%) said it was important to them that their footcare products were organic or natural, compared with almost half of women (49%).This means that women are not only more likely to care for their feet properly and regularly, but are also more mindful about the type of products they use in doing so.Logan Estop-Hall, Founder of The Feets, commented:“These results show that footcare is still an afterthought for many men, who are often only prompted to act when discomfort arises. This marks a clear opportunity to improve comfort during activity, which in turn enables a higher training threshold and higher levels of performance. Women, on the other hand, are more proactive, investing in regular routines and products to maintain both the appearance and health of their feet.We also see a much higher level of awareness among women about the ingredients in their products, with organic and natural options playing a more important role in their choices. This is a concern for men, as the ingredients in synthetic foot care products have a range of disturbing side effects. It’s a clear sign that education and accessibility remain key if more people, men especially, are to take better care of the foundation of their health and wellbeing.”

