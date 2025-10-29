Study finds disruptions to circadian rhythm increase risk of heart disease, other conditions

The American Heart Association released a study Oct. 28 that found disruptions to people’s circadian rhythm can increase their risk of cardiovascular disease and other conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. The study said that disruptions can be caused by light exposure and other factors such as mistimed sleep, meals and exercise. “Multilevel interventions and policy changes are needed that promote education on proper timing and regularity of sleep-wake cycles and meal schedules and facilitate improvements in, for instance, workplace and neighborhood environments,” the study notes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.