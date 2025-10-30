Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market to Reach USD $1.53 Billion by 2029 at 14.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a rapid expansion in the salon point of sale (POS) software market. The size of the market is anticipated to rise from $0.78 billion in 2024 to $0.89 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The proliferation during the historic span can be ascribed to the escalating adoption of digital payment systems, a surge in customer loyalty programs, the increasing application of cloud-based solutions, uptick in smartphone and tablet usage, and an enhanced emphasis on operational efficiency.

The expected expansion of the salon point of sale (POS) software market is predicted to be significant in the coming years, reaching $1.54 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This development during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the growing consumer preference for cashless transactions, rising popularity of subscription-based models, increased uptake of integrated software solutions, growth in e-commerce and online booking systems, and the escalating requirement for instant business insights. Key trends to watch in the predicted period encompass advancements in cloud-based deployment, the evolution of artificial intelligence-led analytics, introduction of integrated payment solutions, progress in mobile-first POS applications, and creation of omni-channel management platforms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market?

The growth of the salon point of sale (POS) software market is projected to be fueled by the escalating demand for comprehensive payment solutions. These are payment systems that are smoothly linked with business software, facilitating secure and automatic transaction processing on a single platform. The surge in comprehensive payment solutions can be attributed to an increased need for systematized operations, since businesses desire consolidated systems that merge sales, customer management, and payments into a singular platform to simplify operations and minimize errors. By integrating payment solutions, the salon POS software's functionality is improved, making transactions more efficient, lowering operational intricacy, and enhancing the consumer’s experience via a unified platform. To exemplify, in July 2024, UK Finance Limited reported that there were 18.3 billion contactless payments made in the UK in 2023, a jump from 17.0 billion in 2022. Therefore, it’s anticipated that the heightened demand for comprehensive payment solutions will spur the growth of the salon point of sale (POS) software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Industry?

Major players in the Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

• Booksy Group Corp.

• Mindbody Inc.

• Zenoti Inc.

• Vagaro Inc.

• Helcim Inc.

• Fresha

• Epos Now Ltd.

• Phorest Salon Software

• DaySmart Software Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Industry?

Key players in the salon point of sale (POS) software market are striving to develop new techniques, like usability and resilience, to improve effectiveness and assure uninterrupted operations. Usability guarantees that the software is user-friendly and simple for staff to manage, minimizing mistakes and accelerating transactions. Resilience enables the system to stay dependable during disturbances, such as internet failures, and bounce back swiftly without adversely impacting business processes. As an example, in March 2025, EPOS Now, a UK-based firm specializing in POS and business management solutions, unveiled its offline stand-alone payments function. This offering is built to enable retailers and service-oriented businesses, including salons, to preserve transaction consistency during connectivity disruptions. Its distinctive attributes enable businesses to handle card payments without the need for the internet, automatically updating once the connection is reinstated, compatibility with major card variants, and easy integration with existing EPOS Now systems, facilitating smoother operations and improved customer satisfaction.

What Segments Are Covered In The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market Report?

The salon point of sale (POS) software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Cloud Based, On-Premise

2) By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3) By End-User: Hair Salons, Beauty Salons, Spas, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Other Personal Care Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-Based Salon Point Of Sale Software: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Mobile Point Of Sale, Subscription-Based Models

2) By On-Premise Salon Point Of Sale Software: Fixed Point Of Sale Systems, Mobile Point Of Sale Systems, Customization And Integration Services, High-Security Environments

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market By 2025?

In the Salon Point Of Sale (POS) Software Global Market Report 2025, North America stands out as the largest market in 2024. The region projected to experience the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

