Salon Management Software Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Salon Management Software Market Worth?

The size of the salon management software market has dramatically expanded in the past few years, and it's projected to increment from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The considerable growth in the historic period is a result of the increased uptake of digital booking systems, the escalating need for client management solutions, greater emphasis on customer retention, rising use of contactless payment systems, and the expanding necessity for multi-location management.

The market size of salon management software is poised for significant expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections estimating it will reach $1.80 billion in 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth rate in the specified period can be linked to data-driven decision-making growth, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, an uptick in strategies for client retention, accelerated wellness industry growth, and a heightened need for marketing automation tools. Key trajectory trends for this period would be the amalgamation of payment gateways, innovative strides in subscription-based service management, cutting-edge chatbot and virtual assistant services, breakthroughs in eco-friendly and sustainable service tracking, and advanced predictive analytics for sales.

What Are The Factors Driving The Salon Management Software Market?

The surge in the utilization of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive the upward trend in the salon management software market. These solutions are software or services hosted on distant servers and are retrieved via the internet, implying that they allow users to save data, run applications, and collaborate without the need for local hardware. The adoption rate of cloud-based solutions is increasing as they help businesses to seamlessly expand their operations and manage increased workloads without the necessity for significant investment in physical servers or IT infrastructure, offering both flexibility and cost efficiency. The integration of cloud-based solutions with salon management software enhances real-time access to appointments, customer information, and stock from any device, thus optimizing operations and boosting efficiency. For instance, in December 2023, data from Eurostat, the statistical agency of the European Union, based in Luxembourg revealed that 45.2% of EU companies utilized cloud computing services in 2023, an increase of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Consequently, the growing utilization of cloud-based solutions is propelling the expansion of the salon management software market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Salon Management Software Market?

Major players in the Salon Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Booksy Inc.

• Zenoti Inc.

• Vagaro Inc.

• Fresha.com HK Limited

• Boulevard Inc.

• DaySmart Software LLC

• Phorest Salon Software Inc.

• Springer-Miller Systems Inc.

• GlossGenius Inc.

• Salon Iris Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Salon Management Software Market?

Leading enterprises in the salon management software market are prioritizing the creation of technologically progressive solutions, such as mobile-responsive salon management software tools, to refine customer experience, coordinate the scheduling of appointments efficiently, and provide real-time commercial insights for operators of salons. Mobile-responsive salon management software platforms are software systems customized for smartphones and tablets, facilitating salon proprietors, employees, and customers to manage appointments, payments, stock, and communication effectively while on the move. For example, in February 2025, AI-powered beauty tech startup Goodlii Ltd., originated in India, launched cost-effective, mobile-responsive salon management software specifically designed for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. The platform provides an all-inclusive set of tools for both salon proprietors and patrons. Clients benefit from an easy-to-use 3-step online scheduling system enabling them to look for salons, evaluate prices, choose services, select preferred hairdressers, and process online payments. The software also utilizes AI to retain details of haircut history, transmit customized reminders, and recommend style options. With the support for local languages and intended for scalable use in smaller cities, it aids salons in increasing revenue, systemizing operations, and improving overall client experience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Salon Management Software Market Share?

The salon management software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Appointment Scheduling Software, Point-Of-Sale (POS) Systems, Employee Management Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Inventory Management Software

2) By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based Pricing, One-Time Purchase Pricing, Freemium Model

3) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application: Client Management, Appointment Booking, Sales Transactions, Marketing

5) By End-User: Hair Salons, Beauty Salons, Spas, Nail Salons, Barbershops

Subsegments:

1) By Appointment Scheduling Software: Online Booking System, Calendar Management Tool, Automated Reminder System, Mobile Scheduling Application

2) By Point-Of-Sale Systems: Cash Register Software, Mobile Payment System, Subscription Billing Software, Integrated Checkout Platform

3) By Employee Management Software: Time Tracking Software, Shift Scheduling Tool, Payroll Management System, Performance Evaluation Platform

4) By Customer Relationship Management Software: Client Database Management, Loyalty Program Management, Feedback And Review System, Communication Tracking Tool

5) By Inventory Management Software: Stock Tracking System, Order Management Platform, Supplier Management Tool, Product Catalog Management

What Are The Regional Trends In The Salon Management Software Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Salon Management Software, North America emerged as the leading region for the referenced year. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific as we move into the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

