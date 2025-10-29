North America Leads Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Expansion Toward 2031

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 4.2% CAGR

Aviation gasoline (avgas) market to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, driven by air travel growth, tourism, and rising military fuel demand.”
— Allied Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation gasoline (avgas) market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Aviation gasoline (avgas) is a specialized fuel used in aircraft with spark-ignited internal combustion engines, distinct from conventional automotive gasoline. It powers military aircraft, private planes, and small commercial aircraft, delivering superior efficiency and performance.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17506

As air travel surges worldwide and defense budgets expand, the aviation gasoline industry is witnessing renewed demand. The combination of rising tourism, emerging flight routes, and modernization of airports continues to propel market growth globally.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, North America dominated the global aviation gasoline market in 2021, supported by a large number of general aviation aircraft and robust aviation infrastructure.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of over 13.2% during the forecast period. The region’s expanding aviation sector in China, India, and Southeast Asia—driven by population growth, tourism, and industrialization—continues to boost avgas demand.

Countries are increasingly investing in airport development and flight training centers, creating strong future growth prospects for aviation gasoline suppliers.

✈️ Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing air travel and tourism industry, supported by rising disposable incomes, has significantly boosted demand for aviation fuels.

Expansion of air routes and increased investments in airport infrastructure are enhancing the aviation network.

Military aviation demand for efficient, cost-effective fuels continues to rise as nations strengthen their air defense capabilities.

Moreover, advancements in engine design and fuel efficiency technologies are supporting the shift toward improved grades of aviation gasoline.

Challenges

Despite strong demand, the market faces certain challenges:

Fluctuating crude oil prices create volatility in fuel costs.

Environmental regulations and concerns over carbon emissions restrict the use of leaded aviation fuels.

The emergence of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — derived from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils, biomass, and food scraps — poses both a challenge and an opportunity for traditional avgas producers.

Buy This Report (371 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/10f10ad48f567d3111ca8eee0c88c3e9

⚙️ Market Segmentation Insights

By Grade Type

The aviation gasoline market is categorized into Avgas 100, Avgas 100 LL, and others.

Avgas 100 held the largest share in 2021, thanks to its wide usage in general aviation and defense aircraft.

The Avgas 100 LL (low lead) variant is expected to gain traction due to its environmental compliance and performance efficiency.

By Aircraft Type

Based on aircraft type, the market is divided into fixed-wing, rotorcraft, and others.

The fixed-wing aircraft segment dominated the aviation gasoline market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising number of private, charter, and defense aircraft globally.

Rotorcraft, used in emergency services, law enforcement, and commercial operations, are also witnessing steady fuel consumption growth.

By Application

The aviation gasoline market is segmented into civil, military, sports & recreational, and others.

The civil aviation segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 due to growing passenger air travel and expansion of domestic flight routes.

Meanwhile, military aviation remains a strong revenue generator, driven by continuous aircraft modernization programs and fleet expansion.

🌱 Emerging Trends: Toward Sustainable Aviation Fuels

The global push for carbon neutrality is transforming the aviation fuel industry. The rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) — produced from non-palm waste oils, biomass, and municipal waste — is reshaping the aviation energy landscape.

While SAF adoption is still in its early stages, major companies are investing in blending technologies to reduce emissions without compromising performance. This shift toward eco-friendly aviation fuels is expected to coexist with traditional avgas in the coming decade.

🏭 Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the aviation gasoline (avgas) market include:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell plc

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

Repsol S.A.

Vitol Group

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Naftal

Chevron Corporation

Hjelmco Oil AB

Oman Oil Corporation SAOC

Sinopec Corp

Gazprom

Sasol Limited

These companies are focusing on expanding production capacities, research on unleaded aviation fuels, and strategic partnerships to enhance market presence and sustainability.

🦠 Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe decline in air travel demand, leading to a sharp reduction in aviation fuel consumption in 2020. Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and suspended training activities caused widespread disruptions in the aviation sector.

However, as air travel resumed and international borders reopened, demand for aviation gasoline began to normalize. The post-pandemic recovery of tourism and private aviation has steadily revived market activity, supported by stabilized crude oil prices and increasing flight operations.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17506

🏁 Conclusion

The aviation gasoline (avgas) market is set for gradual yet steady growth through 2031, supported by the revival of global aviation, expansion of flight networks, and rising military and recreational flying activities.

As sustainability becomes central to the aviation industry, innovation in unleaded and bio-based aviation fuels will define the next era of growth. With strong demand from North America and Asia-Pacific, and increasing R&D investments by leading fuel producers, the aviation gasoline market is expected to soar toward a cleaner and more efficient future.

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-gasoline-market-A17118

Aviation Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-fuel-market

Aviation Biofuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-biofuel-market-A07222

Jet Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/jet-fuel-market-A06883

Bio Jet Fuels Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bio-jet-fuel-market

Renewable Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-fuel-market-A15981

Bunker Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bunker-fuel-market

E-Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-fuel-market-A12837

Solar Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-fuel-market-A323311

Europe Biodiesel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-biodiesel-market-A323227

Biodiesel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biodiesel-market

Retail Fuel Station Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-fuel-station-market-A290128

Second Generation Biofuels Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/second-generation-biofuels-market

Wood Pellet Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-pellet-fuel-market

Synthetic Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-fuel-market-A53653

Green Hydrogen Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-hydrogen-market-A11310

Singapore Bunker Fuel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/singapore-bunker-fuel-market-A14491

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North America Leads Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Expansion Toward 2031

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + +1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Animal Protein Market Size Expected to Reach $58,500.3 Million by 2027
Yeast Ingredients Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Industry Analysis 2032
Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size Growing at 11.5% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 9.6 Billion By 2032
View All Stories From This Author