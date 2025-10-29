North America Leads Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Expansion Toward 2031

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 4.2% CAGR

Aviation gasoline (avgas) market to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, driven by air travel growth, tourism, and rising military fuel demand.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation gasoline (avgas) market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.Aviation gasoline (avgas) is a specialized fuel used in aircraft with spark-ignited internal combustion engines, distinct from conventional automotive gasoline. It powers military aircraft, private planes, and small commercial aircraft, delivering superior efficiency and performance.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17506 As air travel surges worldwide and defense budgets expand, the aviation gasoline industry is witnessing renewed demand. The combination of rising tourism, emerging flight routes, and modernization of airports continues to propel market growth globally.Regional InsightsRegion-wise, North America dominated the global aviation gasoline market in 2021, supported by a large number of general aviation aircraft and robust aviation infrastructure.However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of over 13.2% during the forecast period. The region’s expanding aviation sector in China, India, and Southeast Asia—driven by population growth, tourism, and industrialization—continues to boost avgas demand.Countries are increasingly investing in airport development and flight training centers, creating strong future growth prospects for aviation gasoline suppliers.✈️ Market DynamicsKey DriversThe growing air travel and tourism industry, supported by rising disposable incomes, has significantly boosted demand for aviation fuels Expansion of air routes and increased investments in airport infrastructure are enhancing the aviation network.Military aviation demand for efficient, cost-effective fuels continues to rise as nations strengthen their air defense capabilities.Moreover, advancements in engine design and fuel efficiency technologies are supporting the shift toward improved grades of aviation gasoline.ChallengesDespite strong demand, the market faces certain challenges:Fluctuating crude oil prices create volatility in fuel costs.Environmental regulations and concerns over carbon emissions restrict the use of leaded aviation fuels.The emergence of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — derived from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils , biomass, and food scraps — poses both a challenge and an opportunity for traditional avgas producers.Buy This Report (371 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/10f10ad48f567d3111ca8eee0c88c3e9 ⚙️ Market Segmentation InsightsBy Grade TypeThe aviation gasoline market is categorized into Avgas 100, Avgas 100 LL, and others.Avgas 100 held the largest share in 2021, thanks to its wide usage in general aviation and defense aircraft.The Avgas 100 LL (low lead) variant is expected to gain traction due to its environmental compliance and performance efficiency.By Aircraft TypeBased on aircraft type, the market is divided into fixed-wing, rotorcraft, and others.The fixed-wing aircraft segment dominated the aviation gasoline market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising number of private, charter, and defense aircraft globally.Rotorcraft, used in emergency services, law enforcement, and commercial operations, are also witnessing steady fuel consumption growth.By ApplicationThe aviation gasoline market is segmented into civil, military, sports & recreational, and others.The civil aviation segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 due to growing passenger air travel and expansion of domestic flight routes.Meanwhile, military aviation remains a strong revenue generator, driven by continuous aircraft modernization programs and fleet expansion.🌱 Emerging Trends: Toward Sustainable Aviation FuelsThe global push for carbon neutrality is transforming the aviation fuel industry. The rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) — produced from non-palm waste oils, biomass, and municipal waste — is reshaping the aviation energy landscape.While SAF adoption is still in its early stages, major companies are investing in blending technologies to reduce emissions without compromising performance. This shift toward eco-friendly aviation fuels is expected to coexist with traditional avgas in the coming decade.🏭 Competitive LandscapeLeading players in the aviation gasoline (avgas) market include:ExxonMobil CorporationShell plcBP plcTotalEnergies SERepsol S.A.Vitol GroupPhillips 66Indian Oil Corporation LimitedNaftalChevron CorporationHjelmco Oil ABOman Oil Corporation SAOCSinopec CorpGazpromSasol LimitedThese companies are focusing on expanding production capacities, research on unleaded aviation fuels, and strategic partnerships to enhance market presence and sustainability.🦠 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe decline in air travel demand, leading to a sharp reduction in aviation fuel consumption in 2020. Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and suspended training activities caused widespread disruptions in the aviation sector.However, as air travel resumed and international borders reopened, demand for aviation gasoline began to normalize. The post-pandemic recovery of tourism and private aviation has steadily revived market activity, supported by stabilized crude oil prices and increasing flight operations.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17506 🏁 ConclusionThe aviation gasoline (avgas) market is set for gradual yet steady growth through 2031, supported by the revival of global aviation, expansion of flight networks, and rising military and recreational flying activities.As sustainability becomes central to the aviation industry, innovation in unleaded and bio-based aviation fuels will define the next era of growth. With strong demand from North America and Asia-Pacific, and increasing R&D investments by leading fuel producers, the aviation gasoline market is expected to soar toward a cleaner and more efficient future.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) MarketAviation Fuel MarketAviation Biofuel MarketJet Fuel MarketBio Jet Fuels MarketRenewable Fuel MarketBunker Fuel MarketE-Fuel MarketSolar Fuel MarketEurope Biodiesel MarketBiodiesel MarketRetail Fuel Station MarketSecond Generation Biofuels MarketWood Pellet Fuel MarketSynthetic Fuel MarketGreen Hydrogen MarketSingapore Bunker Fuel MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.