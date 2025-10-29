Langley Tech Leader Darren Coleman Speaks on AI Innovation at Global Conference in Florida

Darren Coleman speaks on AI and Cyber innovation at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC).

Coleman Technologies CEO Darren Coleman delivers keynote and joins AI Leaders Panel at the 7 Figure MSP AI Domination Conference in Boca Raton.

AI isn’t the future—it’s the present. The organizations that learn to use it strategically and securely will define the next decade of business success.” — Darren Coleman

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren Coleman, CEO and Founder of Coleman Technologies Inc., recently took the stage at the 7 Figure MSP AI Domination Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, where he delivered a keynote presentation and participated in a high-profile panel discussion on AI leadership and innovation.

The event, hosted at The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)—the historic IBM facility known as the birthplace of the personal computer—brought together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners from across North America for three days of learning and collaboration on artificial intelligence, automation, and the future of managed IT services.

As part of the conference’s opening sessions, Coleman’s keynote focused on how small and mid-sized businesses can responsibly integrate AI into their operations. He explored how AI-driven tools are transforming cybersecurity, marketing, and productivity, while also emphasizing the growing need for security frameworks and ethical guidelines to protect data integrity and maintain public trust.

Coleman shared how AI-driven IT services are transforming how organizations deliver support, manage security, and operate more efficiently. He outlined the rapid shift from traditional IT management to AI-augmented service delivery, noting that many organizations are adopting AI without clear governance or awareness of risks such as data leakage, shadow IT, and AI-powered cyberattacks. His presentation provided attendees with practical steps for leveraging AI securely, combining strategic planning with education and policy development.

Following his keynote, Coleman joined the AI Leaders Panel, where experts from across the MSP and technology space discussed the real-world implications of AI in business. Topics included workforce enablement, the balance between automation and human oversight, and the responsibilities of business leaders as AI adoption accelerates across industries.

The 7 Figure MSP AI Domination Conference is one of the leading gatherings for managed service providers (MSPs) and technology entrepreneurs seeking to integrate AI into their business models. The event featured keynotes and workshops from industry figures including Mitch Joel, Chris Wiser, and other recognized voices in digital transformation.

Coleman Technologies, headquartered in Langley, British Columbia, is Breach Secure Now AI Certified, a founding member of BC+AI, and a founding member of the 7 Figure AI Franchise, reflecting the company’s commitment to responsible and strategic AI innovation.

Founded in 1999, Coleman Technologies has become one of British Columbia’s most trusted providers of Managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations embrace digital transformation securely and strategically. The company serves clients across sectors such as construction, professional services, and real estate, combining proactive support with strategic technology guidance that drives measurable business outcomes.

With over two decades of experience leading technology adoption initiatives, Coleman continues to be recognized as a thought leader in cybersecurity and digital transformation. His participation in the AI Domination Conference underscores his ongoing work to bridge the gap between innovation and security—helping business leaders embrace AI confidently while protecting their data and operations.

