REIF Expands Team and Facilities to Strengthen National Growth and Client Service Excellence

Strategic expansion includes key hires across both REIF and its property management partner, REIPM (Real Estate Investment Property Management)

We’ve always believed that success is built on relationships, both within our team and with our clients” — David Chehade, REIF Founder & CEO

QUEENSLAND, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that reflects both strategic foresight and sustained business momentum, multi-award winning company, Real Estate Investment Finance ( REIF ) has expanded its national team headcount to circa 50 and relocated into a larger office space at its existing address.The expansion supports the company’s commitment to meet rising demand while maintaining the exceptional service standards and outcomes that have positioned REIF as one of Australia’s most respected names in property and finance strategy.Headquartered near Brisbane, REIF has built its reputation by helping Australians create long-term financial freedom through property investment. The company’s end-to-end approach has earned it a loyal client base and growing referral network.With property markets becoming increasingly complex and expectations evolving, the expansion represents a timely investment in the company’s people, infrastructure, and capacity. The decision to move into a larger, more modern workspace complements the addition of new team members across REIF (Real Estate Investment Finance) and REIPM (Real Estate Investment Property Management).Together, these companies form a complete ecosystem of property and finance strategy, delivering integrated solutions that simplify, streamline, and strengthen the client experience.Group General Manager Jake Sewell said the company’s expansion was carefully planned to ensure that REIF continues to deliver at the same high standard, even as its client-base grows.“Our expansion is about reinforcing our foundation of excellence,” Mr Sewell said. “We’ve made key hires across the group to ensure we maintain the expertise, responsiveness, and personal care our clients know us for. Growth is an exciting phase, but it only matters if it strengthens the value we deliver to our clients - and that’s exactly what this investment achieves.”The new office space provides an enhanced environment for collaboration and productivity, reflecting REIF’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency. Designed to support a modern, client-focused workplace, the larger premises allow for improved communication between divisions and a more streamlined delivery of services across mortgage broking and property management.Founder and CEO, David Chehade , said the move marks a significant milestone for the business and aligns with its broader vision to continue setting benchmarks in client service and financial freedom.“From the outset, our goal has been to empower Australians to build wealth and achieve their lifestyle goals through property strategies,” Mr Chehade said. “Expanding our team and facilities enables us to continue doing that at scale - without compromising on quality, service, or results. This step allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients, who remain at the heart and soul of everything we do.”REIF’s growth strategy is driven by a clear focus on quality over quantity. Each new appointment within the business has been made with deliberate attention to skill alignment, cultural fit, and the company’s long-term objectives. The expansion ensures the business can meet growing client demand for comprehensive, reliable property finance solutions, while preserving the boutique-level service and integrity that have defined its brand for years.Complementing REIF’s core business, REIPM operates in partnership to provide full-service property management, overseeing every aspect of investment property ownership on behalf of clients. From tenancy management and maintenance to compliance and reporting, REIPM delivers professional oversight designed to safeguard and streamline investment property management. This partnered approach allows the group to support clients through every stage of their property journey - acquisition, financing, and management - under one roof, while maintaining their respective brand identities and offerings.The company’s decision to invest in talent and facilities comes amid growing national interest in property investment as a pathway to long-term financial security. With the Australian property landscape becoming increasingly sophisticated, demand for professional guidance and structured financial advice continues to rise. REIF’s expanded capabilities position it to respond effectively to this demand, offering clients access to specialist insights, strategic education, and individually tailored investment pathways.Mr Sewell said REIF’s success continues to be grounded in its people and their commitment to excellence.“We’re proud of the culture we’ve built at REIF - a culture defined by integrity, collaboration, and a shared vision to deliver outstanding results for our clients,” he said. “The expansion allows us to nurture that culture on a larger scale while introducing new skills and perspectives that will support our continued evolution, along with the ability to expand our offering to markets we haven’t had the capacity to explore yet.”The new premises also signal a renewed focus on client engagement, with spaces designed for more interactive consultations and a contemporary environment that reflects the professionalism and ambition of the brand. Every aspect of the upgrade - from layout to functionality - has been considered with both client experience and team performance in mind.For Mr Chehade, the expansion is a reflection of the company’s enduring values and forward-looking approach.“We’ve always believed that success is built on relationships, both within our team and with our clients,” he said. “We’re deeply grateful to our clients for the trust they continue to place in us. Every decision we make, including this expansion, is about ensuring that trust is repaid with continued excellence and innovation in the service we provide.”REIF’s growth represents more than a business achievement - it’s a strategic investment in sustaining the high-performance standards that underpin its brand reputation. With a strengthened team, expanded workspace, and unwavering commitment to its clients, the company is poised for continued leadership in Australia’s property and finance landscape.

