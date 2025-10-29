Asia-Pacific Leads the Pipeline Transportation Market Expansion Toward 2031
Pipeline Transportation Market to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 7.7% CAGR
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global pipeline transportation market size was valued at $17.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Pipeline transportation involves the movement of liquid, gas, or solid products over long distances through a network of pipelines. It is primarily used for transporting crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products, but is also applied in the movement of water, sewage, slurry, and chemicals.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14241
This system offers major advantages such as low operational cost, automation, environmental safety, and energy efficiency, making it a key component of modern logistics infrastructure.
✅ Key Findings
Oil & gas segment dominated with 51.6% market share in 2021.
Network communication accounted for 32% of global share.
Maintenance & support led the service segment with 40% share.
Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, contributing 38% of global revenue.
🌏 Regional Outlook
Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 38% of the global share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2031. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are heavily investing in pipeline infrastructure to meet rising energy demands and industrial growth.
The growing energy consumption in these developing nations is accelerating the construction of new oil, gas, and chemical pipeline networks, particularly in industrial and urban areas.
⚙️ Market Drivers and Opportunities
The demand for efficient, safe, and cost-effective transportation solutions for hazardous materials and hydrocarbons is driving the pipeline transportation market growth.
Automation & Virtualization: Modern pipeline systems are increasingly being integrated with network communication and digital monitoring solutions, enabling real-time detection and management of leaks and intrusions.
Security & Surveillance Demand: Rising concerns over vandalism and terrorism in pipeline networks have accelerated the adoption of advanced security and integrity tracking systems.
Industrial Expansion: The surge in oil and gas demand across industrial applications such as chemicals, automotive, and manufacturing is further propelling the market forward.
Moreover, digital transformation in the oil and gas industry, combined with the integration of AI and IoT technologies, is expected to enhance operational safety, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance in pipeline infrastructure.
Procure This Report (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ccd6a0100b56c6d132e8876469f6cb59
🔍 Market Segmentation Insights
By Type
The market is segmented into oil & gas, coal, chemical, water, and others. The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 51.6% of global revenue. Pipelines are the most economical means of transporting large volumes of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene.
By Solution Type
The network communication solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 32% of total revenue. This includes optical fiber, microwave, and satellite networks, which play a vital role in data transmission and communication across long pipeline routes.
These technologies help operators monitor pressure, flow rates, and leak detection in real time — ensuring uninterrupted operations and minimizing losses.
By Service
The maintenance and support segment led the market with 40% share in 2021, driven by the need for routine inspections, repairs, and safety checks. Regular maintenance ensures efficient pipeline flow, extends equipment life, and prevents costly shutdowns.
🦠 Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the pipeline transportation industry due to global lockdowns, halted industrial operations, and reduced demand for petroleum products.
However, post-pandemic recovery initiatives and the focus on supply chain stability revitalized market growth. The industry benefited from its direct connectivity to oil fields, refineries, and processing units, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of essential commodities even during restricted transportation periods.
Governments worldwide have since increased investments in pipeline infrastructure to strengthen energy security and avoid future disruptions.
🧭 Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global pipeline transportation market include:
Alstom
ABB Ltd.
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
Emerson Electric Co.
Trimble Navigation Limited
Rockwell Automation
FMC Technologies
ESRI
Alcatel-Lucent
These companies are focusing on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and automation-driven solutions to enhance safety, reliability, and efficiency in pipeline operations.
Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14241
🏁 Conclusion
The pipeline transportation market is poised for strong growth, fueled by rising energy demand, technological advancements, and digital transformation in pipeline management. As nations focus on sustainable and secure energy infrastructure, pipeline networks will remain vital for transporting oil, gas, and chemicals efficiently and safely across long distances.
With Asia-Pacific at the forefront of expansion, and global players investing in automation and smart monitoring, the industry is set to deliver faster, safer, and greener pipeline solutions through 2031.
Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
Pipeline Transportation Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pipeline-transportation-market-A14241
Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market-A279065
Pipeline Equipment Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pipeline-equipment-market-A47449
Pipeline Pigging Systems Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pipeline-pigging-system-market-A06888
Crude Oil Pipelines Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crude-oil-pipelines-market-A06876
Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/offshore-oil-and-gas-pipelines-market-A07362
Natural Gas Pipeline Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-gas-pipeline-market-A08573
Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-A09023
Oil Well Inspection Services Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-inspection-services-market-A324805
Oilfield Services Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oilfield-services-market
Oil and Gas Separator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oil-and-gas-separator-market-A08579
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.