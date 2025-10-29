Asia-Pacific Leads the Pipeline Transportation Market Expansion Toward 2031

Pipeline Transportation Market to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 7.7% CAGR

Pipeline transportation market to reach $37.4 billion by 2031, driven by demand for oil, gas, and digitalized monitoring systems.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global pipeline transportation market size was valued at $17.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Pipeline transportation involves the movement of liquid, gas, or solid products over long distances through a network of pipelines. It is primarily used for transporting crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products, but is also applied in the movement of water, sewage, slurry, and chemicals.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14241 This system offers major advantages such as low operational cost, automation, environmental safety, and energy efficiency, making it a key component of modern logistics infrastructure.✅ Key FindingsOil & gas segment dominated with 51.6% market share in 2021.Network communication accounted for 32% of global share.Maintenance & support led the service segment with 40% share.Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, contributing 38% of global revenue.🌏 Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 38% of the global share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2031. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are heavily investing in pipeline infrastructure to meet rising energy demands and industrial growth.The growing energy consumption in these developing nations is accelerating the construction of new oil, gas, and chemical pipeline networks, particularly in industrial and urban areas.⚙️ Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe demand for efficient, safe, and cost-effective transportation solutions for hazardous materials and hydrocarbons is driving the pipeline transportation market growth.Automation & Virtualization: Modern pipeline systems are increasingly being integrated with network communication and digital monitoring solutions, enabling real-time detection and management of leaks and intrusions.Security & Surveillance Demand: Rising concerns over vandalism and terrorism in pipeline networks have accelerated the adoption of advanced security and integrity tracking systems.Industrial Expansion: The surge in oil and gas demand across industrial applications such as chemicals, automotive, and manufacturing is further propelling the market forward.Moreover, digital transformation in the oil and gas industry, combined with the integration of AI and IoT technologies, is expected to enhance operational safety, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance in pipeline infrastructure.Procure This Report (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ccd6a0100b56c6d132e8876469f6cb59 🔍 Market Segmentation InsightsBy TypeThe market is segmented into oil & gas, coal, chemical, water, and others. The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 51.6% of global revenue. Pipelines are the most economical means of transporting large volumes of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene.By Solution TypeThe network communication solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 32% of total revenue. This includes optical fiber, microwave, and satellite networks, which play a vital role in data transmission and communication across long pipeline routes.These technologies help operators monitor pressure, flow rates, and leak detection in real time — ensuring uninterrupted operations and minimizing losses.By ServiceThe maintenance and support segment led the market with 40% share in 2021, driven by the need for routine inspections, repairs, and safety checks. Regular maintenance ensures efficient pipeline flow, extends equipment life, and prevents costly shutdowns.🦠 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the pipeline transportation industry due to global lockdowns, halted industrial operations, and reduced demand for petroleum products.However, post-pandemic recovery initiatives and the focus on supply chain stability revitalized market growth. The industry benefited from its direct connectivity to oil fields, refineries , and processing units, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of essential commodities even during restricted transportation periods.Governments worldwide have since increased investments in pipeline infrastructure to strengthen energy security and avoid future disruptions.🧭 Competitive LandscapeKey players in the global pipeline transportation market include:AlstomABB Ltd.Siemens AGSchneider ElectricEmerson Electric Co.Trimble Navigation LimitedRockwell AutomationFMC TechnologiesESRIAlcatel-LucentThese companies are focusing on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and automation-driven solutions to enhance safety, reliability, and efficiency in pipeline operations.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14241 🏁 ConclusionThe pipeline transportation market is poised for strong growth, fueled by rising energy demand, technological advancements, and digital transformation in pipeline management. As nations focus on sustainable and secure energy infrastructure, pipeline networks will remain vital for transporting oil, gas, and chemicals efficiently and safely across long distances.With Asia-Pacific at the forefront of expansion, and global players investing in automation and smart monitoring, the industry is set to deliver faster, safer, and greener pipeline solutions through 2031.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Pipeline Transportation MarketGas Pipeline Infrastructure MarketPipeline Equipment MarketPipeline Pigging Systems MarketCrude Oil Pipelines MarketOffshore Oil and Gas Pipeline MarketNatural Gas Pipeline MarketOnshore Oil and Gas Pipeline MarketOil Well Inspection Services MarketOilfield Services MarketOil and Gas Separator MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.