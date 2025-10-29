Saudi Trade Finance Summit 2025 sets the stage for the Kingdom’s Global Financial Vision

Saudi Trade Finance Summit 2024 Saudi Trade Finance Summit

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 transformation, the Kingdom’s financial sector is preparing to converge at the 13th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit on 17 and 18 November 2025. Held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention by IHG, the Summit continues its legacy as the nation’s premier platform for trade and financial leaders.This year, under the theme “Legacy to Future: Empowering Saudi Trade & Finance through Leadership, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth,” the Summit will explore how Saudi Arabia can build on its rich trade finance heritage while embracing the innovations of tomorrow. Bringing together policymakers, regulators, banking leaders, CFOs and treasurers, and technology innovators, the Summit will act as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, all designed to tackle the pressing priorities of trade finance—from digital transformation to ESG integration and green finance.Leading voices from the Kingdom’s banking sector highlight the opportunities and challenges shaping this evolution. Yasser Al-Barrak, Chief Corporate and Institutional Banking Officer at Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), notes that the future of trade finance is driven by three forces: “1. Digital Transformation and Automation, 2. Sustainable and Green Trade Finance, and 3. Regulatory Alignment and Cross-Border Partnerships.” He emphasizes that platforms like the STF Summit are critical for fostering collaboration between banks, corporates, regulators, and technology innovators, ensuring trade finance solutions remain relevant and forward-looking. “Saudi Arabia is open for trade, investment, and innovation—and SAB stands ready to enable it,” Al-Barrak adds, reflecting the bank’s commitment to driving growth across all sectors of the economy.Similarly, Abdulrahman I. Al-Ghofaily, AGM of Global Transaction Banking at Al Rajhi Bank, underscores the importance of innovation and knowledge exchange in building the Kingdom’s trade finance ecosystem. “Regionally and globally, trade finance is being transformed by digitization, sustainability, and data-driven risk assessment tools,” he says. “Events like the STF Summit align the perspectives of banks, corporates, regulators, and technology providers, accelerating collaboration and advancing the Trade Finance landscape in Saudi Arabia.”“As a proudly Saudi-founded travel technology company, our support for the Saudi Trade Finance Summit reflects our deep commitment to Vision 2030—advancing digital transformation in corporate travel and enabling organizations to operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and control,” adds Mohamed Etman, CTO at FlyAkeed.Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, adds perspective on the Summit’s role in shaping dialogue across the region: “The Saudi Trade Finance Summit continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of trade and finance. It’s where ideas are challenged, partnerships are built, and the next chapter of Saudi Arabia’s economic growth begins. At QnA International, we’re proud to lead this dialogue of progress and possibility.”The Summit will provide insights into the future of trade and finance, focusing on leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth, and offer delegates the opportunity to engage with global experts, exchange knowledge, and forge partnerships that strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role on the world stage.For more than a decade, the Saudi Trade Finance Summit has been a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration. This 13th annual promises to build on that legacy—creating a platform where tradition meets transformation, and the Kingdom’s financial future takes shape.For more information, please visit https://sauditradefinance.com/ About Saudi Trade Finance Summit: The Saudi Trade Finance Summit, now in its 13th annual, is the Kingdom’s premier platform connecting government, industry, and global finance leaders. Aligned with Vision 2030, it drives conversations and solutions that empower businesses, foster innovation, and unlock sustainable growth. Over two days, participants explore the future of trade finance, digitalization, sustainable finance, SME empowerment, and risk management while forging partnerships that shape Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for global trade and financial leadership.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. 