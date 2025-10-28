Polychrome Goods Unveils 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies — All Under $50
Polychrome Goods releases its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies—joy-sparking gifts under $50, from butter wrapping paper, collabs with Magnolia Bakery & more.
“My goal is to make people smile with everything I create. To see new products go viral and receive so many happy comments means I’m doing something right,” said JM Chilgren, founder of Polychrome Goods.
Great Gifts for Foodies — All Under $50
Premium Food Gift Wrap (from $22)
• Butter 🧈 Wrapping Paper — TikTok-viral (1M+ views), premium weight; matte or glossy; 6 ft or 15 ft rolls.
• Croissant 🥐 Wrapping Paper — buttery, artful print that folds crisply.
• Dirty Martini 🍸 Wrapping Paper — cheeky favorite for hosts and bar carts.
Magnolia Bakery × Polychrome Goods
• Banana Pudding Hat — minimalist corduroy cap inspired by the NYC icon. $36
• Quick on the Cupcake Sweatshirt — cozy, cake-forward crowd-pleaser. $46
• Pudding My Self-Care First Mini-Clutch — portable treat-yourself reminder. $26
Encore Best-Sellers
• Butter Hat — the cult icon that started countless compliments. $36
• Life is Pain (au chocolat) — two years post-viral and still a top seller. $46
• Less Regrets, More Baguettes Tee — timeless words to live by. $38
Stocking-Stuffers - Gifts Under $30
• Ravioli Silicone Spoon Rest — Functional & cute for any pasta-lover. $24
• Chew Quieter Mug — a misophonia-coded wink for the lovable loud chewer. $24
• Butter Pillow — a couch-ready ode to everyone’s favorite spread. $26
Editor’s Splurge Pick (still under $50):
• Butter Weekender Tote Bag — runaway favorite for commutes and travel. $48
Early Black Friday deals are live now at polychromegoods.com.
Press Materials & Full Release: https://polychromegoods.com/press/2025-gift-guide
Access the full guide and images at: https://polychromegoods.com/pages/gifts
About Polychrome Goods
Polychrome Goods is a New York City–based brand creating joyful, food- and travel-inspired apparel, accessories, home goods, and premium gift wrap. From viral “Life is Pain (au chocolat)” designs to cult-favorite Butter gift wrap, Polychrome makes conversation-starting pieces that turn everyday moments into delight. Learn more at polychromegoods.com.
Media Contact
JM Chilgren — Founder, Polychrome Goods, LLC
hello@polychromegoods.com · New York, NY
JM Chilgren
Polychrome Goods
hello@polychromegoods.com
