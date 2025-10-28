Polychrome Goods Unveils 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies — All Under $50

Butter Weekender Tote Bag Butter Wrapping Paper Chew Quiter Mug

Polychrome Goods releases its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies—joy-sparking gifts under $50, from butter wrapping paper, collabs with Magnolia Bakery & more.

Food creates memories & sparks joy. We design food-inspired products so gifting feels personal, fun, and memorable—premium details, playful puns, and prices under $50.” — JM Chilgren

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polychrome Goods, the NYC brand turning food puns and French-inspired wit into joyful gifts, today released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies (All Under $50)—a tightly curated lineup built for stocking stuffers, Secret Santa, and anyone who smiles at a good snack joke.“My goal is to make people smile with everything I create. To see new products go viral and receive so many happy comments means I’m doing something right,” said JM Chilgren, founder of Polychrome Goods.Great Gifts for Foodies — All Under $50Premium Food Gift Wrap (from $22)• Butter 🧈 Wrapping Paper — TikTok-viral (1M+ views), premium weight; matte or glossy; 6 ft or 15 ft rolls.• Croissant 🥐 Wrapping Paper — buttery, artful print that folds crisply.• Dirty Martini 🍸 Wrapping Paper — cheeky favorite for hosts and bar carts.Magnolia Bakery × Polychrome Goods• Banana Pudding Hat — minimalist corduroy cap inspired by the NYC icon. $36• Quick on the Cupcake Sweatshirt — cozy, cake-forward crowd-pleaser. $46• Pudding My Self-Care First Mini-Clutch — portable treat-yourself reminder. $26Encore Best-Sellers• Butter Hat — the cult icon that started countless compliments. $36• Life is Pain (au chocolat) — two years post-viral and still a top seller. $46• Less Regrets, More Baguettes Tee — timeless words to live by. $38Stocking-Stuffers - Gifts Under $30• Ravioli Silicone Spoon Rest — Functional & cute for any pasta-lover. $24• Chew Quieter Mug — a misophonia-coded wink for the lovable loud chewer. $24• Butter Pillow — a couch-ready ode to everyone’s favorite spread. $26Editor’s Splurge Pick (still under $50):• Butter Weekender Tote Bag — runaway favorite for commutes and travel. $48Early Black Friday deals are live now at polychromegoods.com Press Materials & Full Release: https://polychromegoods.com/press/2025-gift -guideAccess the full guide and images at: https://polychromegoods.com/pages/gifts About Polychrome GoodsPolychrome Goods is a New York City–based brand creating joyful, food- and travel-inspired apparel, accessories, home goods, and premium gift wrap. From viral “Life is Pain (au chocolat)” designs to cult-favorite Butter gift wrap, Polychrome makes conversation-starting pieces that turn everyday moments into delight. Learn more at polychromegoods.com.Media ContactJM Chilgren — Founder, Polychrome Goods, LLChello@polychromegoods.com · New York, NY

