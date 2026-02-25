Obioha Okereke Introduced as Key Member of Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Obioha Okereke brings credibility, relatability, and results-driven financial education that empowers students and communities to build lasting financial habits.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) is pleased to release the news that they have selected Obioha Okereke, founder of the financial education platform College Money Habits, as a member of their esteemed Advisory Board.
After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance and Management) from the University of Washington – Bothell, Okereke soon earned a reputation as a business efficiency consultant. In 2020 he transitioned into his current role as a financial wellness educator, advocate, and content creator. He founded College Money Habits as a learning platform for high school and college students to gain financial literacy knowledge, investment basics, and confidence in making financial decisions. Okereke developed a financial literacy program in 2023 that attracted approximately 300 participants across the Pacific Northwest, demonstrating outstanding outcomes.
Obioha – also known as “Obi” – has been featured in Business Insider and the Acorns blog and has grown a substantial social media following by publicizing his investment journey and how he surmounted money mistakes he made in his youth. He recently relocated to Atlanta to purchase real estate property, where he became aware of the GFEC and their commitment to promoting financial wellness across the Peach State. Okereke looks forward to expanding the reach of his financial education initiatives to serve Georgia communities through his Advisory Board participation.
“By being a part of the GFEC community, I’ll be better positioned to help students and adults across Georgia build strong, long-lasting financial habits,” Okereke commented about his selection to the Advisory Board. “I am honored and humbled to have been selected. I see this as an amazing opportunity to promote financial literacy education across Georgia and drive real, meaningful change.”
“Obioha Okereke represents the next generation of financial educators—credible, relatable, and deeply committed to helping young people build strong money habits before consequences set in,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His ability to translate personal experience into practical education aligns perfectly with the Georgia Financial Educators Council’s mission to deliver measurable, real-world impact across communities.”
The Georgia Council chooses its Advisory Board members based on stringent criteria, including meaningful contributions to personal finance education, financial wellness advocacy, and community service. The organization anticipates a dynamic and long-term partnership with Obioha Okereke over the next several years.
