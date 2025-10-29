Nuel Secures $1.9 Million to Revolutionize Operational Intelligence for Agriculture Input Manufacturers

Funding will accelerate AI-driven solutions to help agriculture input manufacturers proactively manage disruptions and drive operational efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuel , a pioneering AI-driven platform that transforms how agriculture input manufacturers and other primary industries maintain efficiency, today announced that it has raised $1.9 million in funding. The round included participation from Synergis Capital, Hustle Fund, Forum Ventures, Right Side Capital, Incisive Ventures, TH Cap, and Daydream Ventures, with early support from Purdue Dial Ventures.Global supply chain disruptions cost companies billions annually, with agriculture input manufacturers and other resource-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, mining, and chemical production, being particularly vulnerable due to their reliance on raw material availability, seasonal variability, complex logistics, and unpredictable external factors. Reactive planning often leaves these businesses struggling to address sudden challenges such as equipment breakdowns, supply shortages, or weather-related delays. These disruptions can lead to production slowdowns, inefficient resource use, and rising costs—ultimately impacting profitability.Nuel’s platform enables operational excellence by bridging data directly to actionable benefits across supply chain management. By integrating internal company information with external factors such as market trends and environmental conditions, Nuel empowers organizations to anticipate challenges and make informed decisions in areas like demand forecasting, inventory management, and resource allocation. This approach ensures businesses can optimize operations in real-time, reduce inefficiencies, and adapt swiftly to market changes—delivering resilience, stability, and lasting value across their supply chains.Nuel is currently working with Tessenderlo Kerley, a leading fertilizer manufacturer. While specific savings remain confidential, early feedback highlights Nuel’s ability to improve decision-making and strengthen operational stability. "As margins face increasing pressure, the real challenge is achieving efficiency quickly. Nuel empowers us to plan more effectively, make real-time decisions, and break down silos—all without relying on cumbersome, manual processes," said David Brouse, Former Supply Chain Director at Tessenderlo Kerley.“Unlike traditional tools that analyze past performance, Nuel’s approach helps organizations stay ahead of potential issues,” explains Michael Cardamone, Founder and CEO of Forum Ventures. “Nuel is poised to deliver even greater operational insights that will help companies save millions.”“Nuel’s provides the ability to proactively manage potential disruptions—this simply wasn’t achievable just a few years ago,” said Elizabeth Yin, Hustle FundOver the next six to twelve months, Nuel will use this funding to build new platform capabilities, expand pilot programs, and form strategic partnerships to meet growing demand.About NuelNuel is a cutting-edge platform designed to help agriculture input manufacturers and other resource-intensive industries achieve operational excellence and reduce the impact of supply chain disruptions. By integrating internal data with external insights, Nuel enables companies to make informed decisions that enhance efficiency, protect stability, and drive measurable cost savings.

