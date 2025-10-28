Tea The World Expands Into Life Sciences to Advance Global Wellness and Innovation
Tea The World integrates life sciences and botanical research to create innovative, nature-based wellness solutions for global health.
With its trademark officially registered in September 2025, Tea The World® is now seeking federal research and development (R&D) funding to support its initiatives in health, wellness, and sustainable innovation. The company aims to explore the therapeutic properties of botanicals, develop science-backed wellness products, and contribute to global health equity through accessible, nature-based solutions.
“Tea has always been more than a beverage, it’s a bridge between cultures, a ritual of healing, and a symbol of peace,” said Ricardo Matos, Founder of Tea The World®. “Our expansion into life sciences is a natural evolution of our mission. We’re committed to harnessing the power of nature and science to serve humanity in meaningful ways.”
Tea The World®’s life sciences initiative will focus on:
Botanical research and formulation for wellness and preventive health
Collaborations with academic and federal institutions to advance R&D
Sustainable sourcing and ethical innovation rooted in global traditions
The company invites partners, researchers, and investors to join its mission to create a healthier, more connected world—one breakthrough at a time.
