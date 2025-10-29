New American Innovation Keeps the Flag Visible 24/7: The NITE FLAG XL Launches Nationwide

The Future of Flags is NOW-The NITE FLAG XL The Future of Flags is NOW-The NITE FLAG XL The Future of Flags is NOW-The NITE FLAG XL

Atlanta-based startup unveils an American innovation designed to keep the nation’s flag visible after dark and in full compliance with the U.S. Flag Code.

The NITE FLAG XL isn’t just a product—it’s a revolution in how America honors its flag, day and night.” — Randall Vaughn, Founder & CEO, The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NITE FLAG XL: A New American Innovation Keeps the Flag Visible After DarkA new American invention is reshaping how the nation honors one of its most enduring symbols. The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC (The NITE FLAG Co) today announced the official launch of The NITE FLAG XL, the world’s first fully LED-illuminated flag system designed to remain visible and upright around the clock.Patented under U.S. Patent #11566783-B1 , the NITE FLAG XL merges practical engineering with long-standing tradition. The design ensures full compliance with the U.S. Flag Code (Section 6a), which requires illumination of the flag when flown after dark. Its modular “flag case” system also allows users to interchange designs for civic, athletic, or organizational display—introducing a new category of illuminated presentation technology.The NITE FLAG XL isn’t just a product—it’s a modern solution that preserves visibility, respect, and innovation in equal measure.— Randall Vaughn, Founder & CEO, The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLCThe company’s announcement coincides with the 2025 Veterans Day observance, highlighting how technology can support the flag’s continuous presence as a symbol of unity and service. Early demonstrations of the prototype have drawn strong interest from veterans, civic groups, and flag enthusiasts nationwide.The NITE FLAG XL is engineered with aerospace-grade materials and 5-volt LED arrays, powered by USB or solar options. The modular construction and swappable fabric flag cases provide adaptability across institutional, commercial, and residential settings.About The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLCHeadquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The NITE FLAG Co is an American technology startup focused on advancing modern flag display systems. Its mission is to combine design, engineering, and tradition to ensure that the American flag—and all flags—remain visible symbols of identity and pride, day and night.Media Contact:Press Office — The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC📩 press@niteflag.com📍 Atlanta, GA

The NITE FLAG XL- Live on Kickstarter!

