BatchNav Launches Cost-Saving Cannabis ERP System for Cultivators, Processors and Distributors at MJBizCon 2025

CHINO VALLEY, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BatchNav, a next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) system tailored specifically for cannabis businesses, is officially launching at MJBizCon in Las Vegas in December 2025.Built by growers, financial experts, and technologists, BatchNav offers cannabis cultivators, processors, and distributors full end-to-end visibility into cost, operations, inventory, and labor, delivering a data foundation designed to increase margins, optimize processes, and reduce guesswork.In a rapidly evolving, high-pressure industry where margins are squeezed, regulatory demands are stringent, and market conditions shift, cannabis operators require more sophistication than generic ERP software can provide. “BatchNav was developed to fill that gap,” said Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Clark Charlton. “It captures all stages, all strains, and all products, through integrated modules that track both operational and cost data in real time.”Key features include:Task Manager: Schedule, track, and update every task with drag-and-drop ease and real-time visibility.Inventory: Metrc-synchronized batch and strain tracking, absorption costing, and predictive margin analytics.Supply Module: Manage cannabis and non-cannabis warehouses, facility transfers, smart reorder alerts, QR labeling.Labor Tracker: Tie direct and indirect labor hours to specific batches to reveal true labor cost impact.Cost Module: Unite labor, material, and overhead into a GAAP-compliant system for real-time cost of goods sold (COGS) clarity.By combining fine-grained operations data with financial controls, BatchNav allows operators to see where inefficiencies lurk and act before costs erode profit.BatchNav will unveil its platform publicly at MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas, with a special demonstration at the company’s booth (booth number) and scheduled deep-dive sessions with attendees, investors, and industry press. The launch will include live walk-throughs of key modules, use-case presentations, and Q&A sessions.Attendees will gain first-hand exposure to how BatchNav:-Transforms disparate cultivation, processing, and distribution data into unified dashboards-Illuminates cost drivers at each stage of production-Helps companies develop informed pricing, scale more efficiently, and maintain consistent quality-Supports compliance, traceability, and audit-readiness via integrated tracking“BatchNav takes the guesswork out of how to increase margins,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Kate O’Connor-Masse. “We can turn you on in a week. Our cannabis production platform was designed from the ground up by experienced growers who understand plants, cannabis, and what’s needed to realize profitability.”###About BatchNav:BatchNav is the first complete cannabis-specific ERP system built from the ground up for cultivation, processing, and distribution enterprises. With integrated modules for inventory, task management, supply chain, labor, and cost accounting, BatchNav provides operators with unprecedented insight into operations and financial performance, all in one platform. The system was born from frustration with data silos and disjointed systems; its developers aimed to build a tool that captures all of your data across every stage, strain, and product line.BatchNav is headquartered in the United States, and the team is composed of software, finance, and cannabis veterans who understand both the technical and operational demands of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://batchnav.com/ or contact info@batchnav.com.

