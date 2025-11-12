Industry Veterans and Rising AI Leaders Unite to Solve the Crisis Facing Traditional SEO

Most CMOs have no idea their brand isn't showing up when someone asks ChatGPT for recommendations. They're still chasing SEO while their clients are getting AI answers that don't mention them at all.” — Scott Lee, Co-Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvantageGEO, Inc. today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, a state-of-the-art solution designed to ensure brand visibility in an AI-dominated search landscape. As traditional search engines give way to AI-powered answer engines, AdvantageGEO is pioneering the technology that will determine which brands emerge as authoritative sources in the generative AI era.The Decline of SEO and the Rise of GEOFor decades, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has been the cornerstone of digital marketing strategy. But with the explosive adoption of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews, the rules have fundamentally changed. Today's users are no longer clicking blue links—they're receiving direct answers from AI systems. Companies investing millions in traditional SEO are essentially targeting a ghost, optimizing for a user behavior that is rapidly disappearing."Existing GEO tools will show you the problem but leave you hanging on how to fix it. We built AdvantageGEO to actually make your brand the authoritative answer these AI systems pull from—and keep you there as the technology evolves." said LeeBridging Experience and InnovationAdvantageGEO was co-founded by a unique combination of early AI pioneers with decades of combined experience and some of the industry's most talented emerging AI leaders. This distinctive blend brings together battle-tested expertise with cutting-edge techniques, creating a world-class organization positioned at the intersection of institutional knowledge and technological innovation.The company's proprietary platform utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and real-time optimization protocols that are complementary, connected, and in semantic sync across all major AI search platforms. Unlike reactive SEO strategies, AdvantageGEO's technology proactively shapes how AI models understand, reference, and recommend brands.Key Platform CapabilitiesAdvantageGEO's proprietary platform delivers comprehensive GEO solutions including:• AI Visibility Mapping: Real-time monitoring of brand presence across major generative AI platforms• Authority Signal Optimization: Proprietary techniques to establish and maintain brand authority in AI knowledge bases• Generative Response Engineering: Strategic content optimization designed specifically for AI comprehension and citation• Continuous AI Training: Automated systems that stimulate ongoing brand visibility as AI models evolve• Competitive AI Positioning: Analysis and strategic displacement of competitors in AI-generated responses• Multi-Platform Optimization: Unified strategy across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and emerging platforms, such as Atlas, OpenAI’s new search browser.About AdvantageGEO, Inc.AdvantageGEO, Inc. is the leading full service provider of Generative Engine Optimization technology, helping brands maintain visibility and authority in the age of AI-powered search. Founded by a team combining decades of AI expertise with cutting-edge innovation, AdvantageGEO delivers the only complete solution for ensuring brand presence in generative AI responses. For more information, visit www.advantagegeo.ai

