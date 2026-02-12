Fourth Annual ‘Time To Play’ Invites Non-Profit Organizations to Build and Grow Their Mission

Time to Play to be held on Saturday, February 28, at Carousel Gardens in City Park, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, invites non-profits to "Connect, Partner, and Play".

Play with purpose at Time to Play—an adults-only community night at Carousel Gardens, unites nonprofits, businesses, and neighbors for fun and impact.

Community engagement shouldn’t feel overwhelming or transactional....It’s about discovering what’s possible when we come together.” — Ty Salvant, founder and owner of Time with Ty

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ty Salvant, founder of Time with Ty , is hosting her 4th annual networking event, " Time To Play ," on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The event will take place at City Park in New Orleans, LA, from 7 to 10 pm. The event is an adult-only night. In addition to the rides, attendees will be able to learn about local nonprofits and business partnersTime to Play invites adults and philanthropists to play while discovering nonprofit, membership, and supportive businesses during the event at Carousel Gardens in City Park. Salvant's goals for this event are to "Connect, Partner, and Play". Last year's participants included the New Orleans Public Library, NOLA Loves Cuba, One Happy Mama, Generation Hope, Fathers Matter NOLA, and many more.Time to Play is more than an event—it’s a powerful gathering space where relationships are built, and missions grow. "At Time with Ty, we know that play isn’t just for kids. It’s essential for adults too. Play redfocus, stimulates the mind, sharpens focus, and gets you moving. That’s why we’ve created events designed to bring adults together for fun, connection, and a little self-care—all while supporting our local nonprofits," says Salvant.At this unforgettable event, attendees will enjoy nostalgic rides, explore a variety of local nonprofits and business partners, enjoy food and beverages available for purchase, and reconnect with old friends while making new ones. It’s a perfect grown-up night out that blends fun, purpose, and community impact.Time to Play was designed for Nonprofit Organizations seeking volunteers, supporters, and board members; Membership Groups seeking new members; and Business Partners providing services to Nonprofit Organizations. This year, we are seeking philanthropists willing to make donations at the event! Connecting donors directly with recipients can create meaningful relationships for both.Non-profit participants will find ways to:• Grow their membership• Recruit dedicated volunteers• Identify future board members and organizational leaders• Connect with funders and community partners, and• Expand your client or supporter baseCommunity members are invited to attend to find opportunities to volunteer or to access the services offered by non-profit organizations. Businesses that promote and support volunteerism are encouraged to bring employees to discover new organizations to support."Time to Play puts you in the room with the people who care. This event brings together a vibrant cross-section of our community—adults, professionals, leaders, retirees, community caregivers, and changemakers—creating meaningful opportunities to connect in a relaxed, joyful environment where conversations happen naturally," says Ty Savant. "Join us. Bring your people. Grow your impact". Tickets are on sale now at $20 - a great price for park entry. Time to Play is the perfect entry point to experience the energy, purpose, and impact firsthand.About TyHomeschool mom of six, author, advocate, and advisor Ty Salvant harnessed skills learned from personal and professional roles to advocate for women, children, and the community, and advises women how to expand the role of motherhood to include self-care through writing, workshops, and events under Time with Ty. She is on a mission to redefine motherhood, creating space for women to practice and model self-care as a form of self-love and self-compassion. Visit Time with Ty to learn more.

